Who are the highest paid stars per series episode in 2022?

How much will our favorite actors earn? Who answered that was Variety, an American magazine that recently released a list of the highest-paid actors per series episode in 2022 – at least so far. Come find out!

In 25th place on the list are Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min of The Umbrella Academygives Netflix, at $200,000 per episode. Shortly thereafter, Jonathan Bailey appears with 225 thousand and Matt Bomer with 300 grand for his roles in the series Fellow Travelersfrom Showtime.

Following, we have Peter Krause with 350 thousand dollars and Angela Bassett with 450 thousand – both of which 9-1-1from Fox. Stranger Things appears on the list, but those who think they are teenagers are mistaken. David Harbor and Winona Ryder earn the most per episode: US$450,000 – around R$2,475,360*.

In the $500,000 range, the list points to Natasha Lyonne in poker face and Pete Davidson in Bupkis – being the two series of the Peacock. Rose Byrne (Platonic), Seth Rogen (Platonic), Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed), Jared Leto (WeCrashed) and Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry) earn 750,000 per episode.

We also have Elizabeth Olsen with $875,000 in love and deathgives HBO Max. Salaries above the million on television were not so common in the past, which changed with the arrival of streaming. The following names earn $1 million per episode: Michael Keaton (dopesick), Harrison Ford (1923), Helen Mirren (1923), Will Ferrell (The Shrink Next Door), Paul Rudd (The Shrink Next Door), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King).

In second place was Elisabeth Moss with 1.1 million dollars in Shining Girlsgives Apple TV+. Tied at the top of the list is Mahershala Ali (The Pilot) and Kevin Costner (yellowstone) – both with 1.3 million dollars, approximately BRL 7,151,040*. So, we can conclude that this is the most expensive salary in the series today!

*The values ​​were calculated with the exchange rate of 07/21/2022.