Why Biden’s Climate Measures Didn’t Pass the US Congress | World

US President Joe Biden announced a package of federal executives aimed at combating global warming. The statement was made even without the backing of Congress.

“When we talk about climate change, ‘no’ I will take no for an answer”, said the American, on Wednesday (20), at a press conference held during a visit to an old factory in the state of Massachusetts.

What were the measures announced by Biden?

For fiscal 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will direct $2.3 billion to the Building Infrastructure and Communities Resilient (BRIC) program. The amount is double that of last year.

According to the White House press office, the actions promoted are focused on:

Protect the community from excessive heat and the impacts of climate change. Therefore, part of the budget will be directed to increasing the resilience of cities to extreme situations, such as droughts, forest fires and extreme heat waves; Decrease the costs of cooling homes and community centers, thus ensuring greater access to air conditioning equipment and refrigeration centers; Increase inspections at work sites to ensure employee safety linked to extreme heat situations; Advance negotiations for the creation of wind farms offshore (at sea) in the Gulf of Mexico; Promote the search for wind energy alternatives offshore in the southeast of the country.

During the press conference, Biden said that wind power generation offshore will also create jobs in the country.

Why didn’t the measures pass Congress?

The package of measures announced by the President of the United States are executive actions and therefore do not need to be approved by Congress. Biden opted for that alternative after tensions grew within his party, the Democrats, in recent days.

Some senators expected the White House to declare a federal emergency on account of climate change. In addition, several congressmen and activists expected more aggressive actions from the Executive.

This is because, in recent weeks, Senator Joe Manchin, from the Democratic Party itself, has signaled that he would vote against the Build Back Better law, proposed by Biden during the election campaign and whose focus is precisely on climate change.

The West Virginia senator’s vote is decisive for the bill to pass in Congress, which is divided between Democrats and members of the opposition, the Republican Party. That is, if Manchin votes against it, the legislation, which was one of Biden’s main campaign platforms, will not pass.

“Because Congress is not acting in this emergency [climática]President Biden will,” the White House said.

Why did Manchin take a stand against Biden’s proposal?

In early July, Manchin declared that he would not support funding climate programs, energy generation or raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. As a justification, he mentioned the North American inflation, which, in June, reached 9.1% – the highest in the last forty years.

“Inflation is killing people,” the senator said on a West Virginia radio show‎. Manchin said that therefore, for the time being, he would not vote in favor of a law that aims to raise taxes and could worsen the economic situation.

But this is not the first time the American has taken a stand against Build Back Better. Since Biden took office in January 2021, Democrats have been scrambling to change the wording of the legislation and win Manchin’s much-needed vote.

This is because, more than once, the senator said that if parts of the text were changed, he would support his colleagues in Congress. So far, however, all the changes received by Manchin have not been enough for him to signal that he would vote for Build Back Better.

Thus, among Democrats, discontent with their fellow party is growing more and more. “It seems strange that Manchin has chosen as his legacy to be the man who single-handedly condemned humanity,” John Podesta, former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama and founder of the Center for American Progress, said last week.

Critics also point to Manchin’s family background, whose family is known to have become wealthy thanks to the coal industry, and point out that part of his campaign was financed by businessmen in the sector. West Virginia‎, which is a Republican-majority state, has the past of its economy linked precisely to this industry.

How important are executive actions to the Biden administration?

Build Back Better was one of the main platforms of Biden’s election campaign and one of the main focuses of his administration. Without congressional action, however, it would be impossible to meet the president’s goal of halving US emissions by the end of this decade.

And the delay in passing the legislation has impacted Biden’s image within his own electoral base. According to a poll released by the Pew Research Center in July, 61% of Democrats believe the government could be doing much more for the climate.