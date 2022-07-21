Windows 11: See Taskbar Changes Added by Build 25163

Update also introduces new file sharing

This Wednesday (20), the Microsoft made available to testing program members Windows Insider a new patch for the Windows 11 which includes some new features to be tested by users. One of the changes introduced in the build 25163 happened in the taskbar which has a new design on displays with limited space.

The novelty adds a kind of extension on the taskbar which includes a ellipsis icon where open applications that do not fit in the conventional space of the bar are directed. Through this icon it is possible to access the other open applications in an extra bar that appears a little above the conventional one.

According to the Microsoft, the purpose of the new feature in the bar is to provide users with limited screen space with an option that is productive and easy to switch between applications, improving the flow of use by users. The bar will automatically transition to this state when available space is limited by opening applications.

Optimization of sharing features

In addition to the new taskbar, Microsoft has also improved the sharing features in the new patch Windows Insider. The company says it has improved nearby device discovery for sharing files located on the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, the Snipping Tool and the Xbox app. The functionality now uses the protocol UDP (the network must be private) along with Bluetooth.

Also added the One Drive as target location where a file can be shared. For this, however, it is necessary that the user is logged into a Microsoft Account. Support for logged in user is via Azure Active Directory which will be implemented in the future.

– Continues after advertising –

The traditional bug fixes and improvements were also added in the new patch and can be checked through this link.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Microsoft