With Lisca in the crowd, Santos beats Botafogo in Vila Belmiro for the Brasileirão

In a busy game at Vila Belmiro, Santos defeated Botafogo 2-0, on Wednesday night, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Léo Baptistão and Marcos Leonardo scored the decisive goals of the match.

With the result, Peixe rose to ninth place in the competition, with 25 points. Glorioso, in turn, dropped to 12th, with 21.

This was Alvinegro Praiano’s last match before Lisca took charge of the club. The coach was announced this afternoon and followed the game in the boxes at the Santos stadium.

Santos returns to the field now on Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), when they face Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. Botafogo, in turn, receives Athletico-PR on Saturday at 9 pm.

The game – The first stage started with a frenzy in Vila Belmiro. With just four minutes, Tchê Tchê received freely at the entrance of the area and finished low, forcing João Paulo to make a great save.

The answer from the owners of the house came out in the next bid. Bruno Oliveira pulled the counterattack and crossed into the area. The ball went through everyone and left for Rodrigo Fernández. The steering wheel released his foot, but sent it to Gatito’s right.

From then on, the visitors intensified their pressure. At 12, Lucas Fernandes was called in the middle and fixed a bomb on the beam. Following, Matheus Nascimento took advantage of the foolishness of the Santos defense and came face to face with João Paulo. The attacker, however, hit the goalkeeper.

The Peixe reacted with two attempts by Marcos Leonardo. In the first, the striker received a cross from Felipe Jonatan and headed in the hands of Gatito. In the second, the shirt risked from afar and sent it to the left of the goal.

In the 32nd minute, the net finally swung. In a free kick by Bruno Oliveira, the ball stayed alive in the area after hitting a rebound and Léo Baptistão took the opportunity to poke towards the back of the goal and go out for the hug.

And the goal cheered up Santos. Moments later, Zanocelo received a free kick in the middle and kicked in place. Attentive, Gatito flew to make a beautiful save and avoid the goal. In the 37th minute, Baptistão launched a counterattack on the left, invaded the area and crossed to Marcos Leonardo, who ended up breaking through.

In the final minutes of the first half, Botafogo pressed again. At 42, Jeffinho made a beautiful individual move, but had his shot blocked at the right time by Bauermann. Five minutes later, Lucas Fernandes took a free-kick from the edge of the area and forced João Paulo to make a beautiful intervention.

2nd period

At the return of the break, the game remained agitated. With only two minutes left, Zanocelo was triggered at the entrance of the area and finished with the first shot, but sent it over.

Already at 19, in a quick counterattack, Baptistão received from the left and left the measure for Felipe Jonatan. The winger released his foot and saw Gatito stretch himself out to make a corner kick. In the charge, the goalkeeper shone once more, this time in a header by Baptistão.

On the other side, Botafogo hovered around the rival area, but found it very difficult to find spaces. At 20, Jeffinho made a good move and found Piazon in the area. The midfielder tried the low kick, but stopped on João Paulo.

Back, Santos bet on counterattacks to try to kill the match. And the strategy worked. With 31 minutes, Marcos Leonardo beat Kanu in midfield and shot alone into the area. The boy then hit a cross to increase the score.

In the final minutes, Glorioso tried to react. At 38, Gustavo Sauer cleared the mark and hit from the half-moon. Well positioned, João Paulo spread out. Three minutes later, the goalkeeper was again required, this time in a shot by Erison, who entered the area free.

In stoppage time, Peixe only managed the advantage to confirm the victory in the last game before Lisca took charge of the club.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 2 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: July 20, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins

Yellow cards: Zanocelo, Rodrigo Fernández (Santos); Marçal, Luís Castro (Botafogo)

Public: 8,453

Income: BRL 287,845.00

GOALS: Léo Baptistão, at 32 of the 1st quarter, and Marcos Leonardo, at 31 of the 2nd quarter (Santos)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Zanocelo (Camacho), Rodrigo Fernández and Bruno Oliveira (Sánchez); Ângelo (Lucas Barbosa), Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão (Patati).

Technician: Marcelo Fernandes

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Saravia, Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Marçal; Luís Oyama (Eduardo), Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes (Erison) and Jeffinho (Gustavo Sauer); Vinícius Lopes (Lucas Piazon) and Matheus Nascimento

Technician: Luís Castro

Leave your comment