With US$ 100 million, Tom Cruise leads the list of the highest paid actors today

According to Yahoo!the contract of Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ earns the actor a commission on the sequel’s box office.

As the film has already raised US$ 1.2 billion around the world, the star must receive around $100 million or more for work.

A pretty preposterous amount compared to his fee for the franchise’s upcoming films.Mission Impossible‘, which will give the star something approximately $12 or $14 million.

And the executives of the Paramount Pictures claim that these $100 million are deserved.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise” said one executive, arguing that Cruise goes beyond the obvious when it comes to criss-crossing the world promoting his films. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay, but cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.”

the contract of cruise represents an era when audiences go to the movies to see their favorite artists, not necessarily their films.

It is worth remembering that the apple will pay to Leonardo DiCaprio $30 million to work again with Martin Scorsese on the historical drama ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’in addition to paying more $30 million for Brad Pitt in a film about Formula 1, directed by Joseph Kosinskidirector of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Will Smith is also on the list of the highest paid actors at the moment, and will receive $35 million for the future ‘Emancipation‘, a drama that tells the story of runaway slaves.

Already Netflix will disburse $20 million for Chris Hemsworth and $10 million for Millie Bobby Brown to reprise their roles in the sequels to ‘Rescue’ and ‘Enola Holmes’.

On the other hand, it’s not all about money for some actors… as is the case with the cast of ‘Oppenheimer‘, a historical drama of Christopher Nolan about the creator of the atomic bomb.

budget in $100 millionthe feature has a strong cast, such as Cillian Murphy (‘Peaky Blinders’), Emily Blunt (‘Jungle Cruise’), Matt Damon (‘The Last Duel’), Florence Pugh (‘Black Widow’), Robert Downey Jr. (‘Avengers: Endgame’), Rami Malek (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’).

Each of them could charge more than US$ US$ 20 million, considering their CVs. However, they must receive in the range of US$ 05 million for the film, but the privilege of working with Nolan priceless.

Anyway, as cruiseall will participate in the box office.

With its premiere scheduled for next year, the film won its first official poster.

