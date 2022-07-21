Without Hulk, Atltico visits Cuiab and seeks the leadership of the Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turkish Mohamed tries to overcome turbulent phase with another positive result Atltico will try to take the lead in the Brazilian Championship without its main player. On Thursday night, at 7 pm, at the Pantanal Arena, Galo, without Hulk, visits Cuiab for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. To end the night with the first position, Alvinegro needs to win and hope for the victory of Amrica against Palmeiras, at Independência.

Escalao do Cuiab

For the match against Atltico, Cuiab will be able to count on important returns in its starting lineup. The main one is midfielder Pep, who was completely rested for a month due to a blow to the head he suffered in the 11th round, against RB Bragantino. This Monday (18), against Palmeiras, the player played about 20 minutes.

Another athlete that should be available to coach Antnio Oliveira is midfielder Camilo, who had gastroenteritis. The forwards Elton and Felipe Marques, who did not play against Palmeiras, will also be able to return to the list of related players.

A novelty that should appear among the called-up midfielder Gabriel Pirani. Hired on loan from Santos, the player has already been regularized in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID) and is ready to make his debut for Dourado.

The atltico team

At Galo, the coach ‘Turco’ Mohamed will have a big absence for the match. The team’s main player, forward Hulk, was spared for the duel due to the sequence of games. The number 7 has no problem and should return against Corinthians, this Sunday (24), at 6pm.

Hulk’s main replacement, Eduardo Sasha is also out of the game. With tendonitis in his thigh, he is undergoing treatment in Cidade do Galo and should be absent in the next matches.

On the other hand, Atltico will have new hires on the list of related teams. The midfielder Pedrinho and the forwards Pavn and Alan Kardec had their names published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and are regularized to debut. Also strengthening the Rooster, defender Jemerson was not listed.

However, none of the three novelties should enter as a holder. To make up for the absence of Hulk, ‘Turco’ possibly opt for forward Eduardo Vargas, who manages to play a more centralized role the closer to the extremes of the field. With that, Keno can start on the left side of the attack.

CUIAB X ATLICO

cuiab

Walter; Joo Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel (Igor Caris); Camilo (Empereur), Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio (Pep); Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho

technician: Antonio Oliveira

athletic

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Zaracho, Keno and Vargas

technician: Turkish Mohamed

Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: Pantanal Arena

Date and time: Thursday, July 21 at 7pm

referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)

Transmission: SporTV, Premiere and Globoplay