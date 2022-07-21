Woman uses class tactics and scares bear in scream: ‘Teacher’s voice’

A woman was amazed to find a bear climbing onto the deck of her vacation home in North Carolina (USA). But instead of running, she decided to scare him away using her rigid “teacher voice”.

In an interview with WYFF-TV, Debbie Tomlinson said she was accompanied by her husband when they caught the animal trying to break into the property.

Despite being retired, she claims she remembers very well the time she taught in Greenville County schools and appealed to her show-of-authority tricks to make the bear go away.

The moment she reprimanded the animal was recorded by cell phone and later shared on the web.

In the footage, Debbie is calmly telling use to get off her porch. However, he does not obey. She tried knocking on the door to get him to leave, but that didn’t work either. So, she uses her “teacher voice”, raising the tone and adopting a firm stance, and orders him to leave the place.

“What do you think you’re doing on my porch? You get up, go, go! How dare you?” Debbie said.

The teacher’s strategy worked and the bear moved out of the property, towards the forest.

Proud of her attitude, Debbie Tomlinson said that the trick of “meaning it” has helped in difficult moments in her trajectory as an educator, when she needed to take control over some situations with students. Even though the challenge was with a bear, she wasn’t intimidated.

“It always works. I wasn’t afraid. It was very exciting,” he said. She also called the episode a “once in a lifetime experience”.

Debbie explained that the sightings of bears are quite common in the region, especially since it is a time when they are very active in the mountains of North Carolina. Therefore, great care is needed in dealing with them.

“Last year we saw a mommy and three cubs walking around the yard next to the houses. We keep our car doors locked too. The bears know how to open them.”