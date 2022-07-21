X4 GT: POCO’s best mid-range phone for those who aren’t demanding with cameras? | analyze

The Poco X4 GT is another 5G mid-range option from Xiaomi. What’s good about him? Worth to buy? Did we have a lot of differences compared to the Poco X3 GT? Let’s find out in this review. The design has changed and is more in line with recent Xiaomi releases. The phone is less curvy, but not straight enough to make it uncomfortable to hold. It’s still a plastic device while the front glass has regressed to Gorilla Glass 5. There isn’t any kind of water protection, like the IP53 certification, but Xiaomi has brought back the headphone jack. The screen follows LCD as before, which is a shame since it is common for cell phones of the same category to come with an AMOLED panel. The good news is that the refresh rate has been improved and now reaches 144 Hz like in some gamer-type phones and also from Motorola. The brightness level is good, as is the contrast. The sound is stereo, well balanced, but not as powerful.

The performance is good due to the combination of Dimensity 8100 with 8 GB of RAM, being possible to extend up to 11 GB by stealing part of the storage with the virtual RAM feature. It doesn’t quite surpass its predecessor in speed, but it handles a good amount of apps in the background well. The battery lasts well and lasts all day. The charger is the same 67W as the previous generation and ensures that the battery recharges in just over 40 minutes. A quick 15-minute charge is enough to recover half of the charge. The photo set is good. Don’t expect amazing photos or very sharp selfies. The X4 GT is below competitors, but it is able to meet the needs of many. The camcorder records in 4K by giving up electronic stabilization, while in Full HD it loses quality and reduces shake. The focus is agile and the sound capture is stereo and doesn’t suffer as much from wind noise. Below you can see all the details of the Poco X4 GT. Overall, it is a nice phone for those who don’t care so much about cameras, although it doesn’t bring great advances compared to its predecessor.

Currently, it is already possible to find the cell phone in the AliExpress retailer. POCO X4 GT — find the smartphone here

The Poco X4 GT is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

