Xiaomi unveils the Redmi G 2022 gaming notebook with 12th Gen Intel chips and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU

THE Xiaomi announced in the Chinese market the 2022 generation of its gaming notebook Redmi G. stands out for having 12th generation Intel Core chips (Alder Lake), in addition to the presence of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the new device has a 16-inch screen with 2.5K resolution (2560×1440), 165 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits of maximum brightness. The model is also smaller than the 2021 version.

As for processors, Xiaomi offers two options initially. The first is the configuration with the Intel Core i5-12450H and the second is the Core i7-12650H. The expectation is that the Redmi G 2022 will receive versions with AMD chips soon. All variants of Xiaomi’s new gaming notebook come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage via NVMe SSD. The device already comes with Windows 11 installed and weighs 2.4 kg. The Redmi G 2022 even offers a connection 3.5 mm, one HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, has an SD card reader, one Thunderbolt 4 input, one USB 2.0 and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. The model also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

Still according to Xiaomi, the Redmi G 2022 gaming notebook arrives on the Chinese market later this month and can now be ordered on the brand’s official website in three configurations. Check out the price for each of them below: Core i5-12450H+ GeForce RTX 3050: for CNY 7499 (~R$6 thousand);

GeForce RTX 3050: for CNY 7499 (~R$6 thousand); Core i7-12650H+ GeForce RTX 3050: per CNY 7999 (~R$ 6,400 );

Core i7-12650H+ GeForce RTX 3050 Ti: by CNY 8299 (~R$ 6,675 ). There is no forecast for a possible global launch of the notebook. Redmi G 2022.

