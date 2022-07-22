10 must-have fanfics according to Reddit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

This year was promising for Twilight alumni: Taylor Lautner got engaged (via People), Kristen Stewart starred in Princess Diana biopic, Spencerand by Robert Pattinson bat Man made waves – along with many other achievements and milestones from other cast members.

With all this progress, it’s hard not to remember what unites these stars and their longtime fans: The Twilight saga. While the series is now widely recognized for its on-screen success, true Twihards will remember the book series that started the whole phenomenon. The series continues its legacy in the way that book readers and writers know best: fanfiction.

New Moon introduced a new set of vampires for fans to meet: the Volturi. While the series casts them as bloodthirsty vampires who abuse their self-proclaimed power, that hasn’t stopped them from becoming some of the more interesting vampires. Midnight Massacre: Birth of the Volturi Twins by Tellytubby101 uses this intrigue to mold Jane and Alec into two complex, more humanized versions of their less developed canonical selves.

Redditor SatelliteHeart96 explained how the tale is “a short but very good fic about the end of human life, execution and transformation of Alec and Jane…. there are a few minor inconsistencies with the canon… but nothing too disturbing. It’s not super well known, but it deserves some IMO recognition.”

It’s not only New Moon rich in the love triangle arc and teen angst, but it also has a very real and heartbreaking depiction of Bella’s declining mental health, and how Charlie – one of the film’s most misunderstood characters – struggles to ease her pain following Edward’s departure. .

Ithaca is Gorges by giselle-lx takes that narrative and shifts the pain to Edward and Carlisle. The heaviest fic is adored by fans like Redditor gringotsteller who declared: “it’s not just my favorite fanfic, it’s my Twilight book. she managed to do New Moon in an exploration of what happens to a parent and family when an adult child is in crisis and making self-destructive choices. I cried during the whole thing.”

From his intense appearance (not to mention his first biology class) to his old-fashioned way of speaking, Edward immediately won the hearts of many Twihards. However, he also faced a lot of criticism for his morality principles, which frustrated fans who wanted him to transform Bella so the two could live happily ever after.

The Cullen clan is a private family – just ask Jessica Stanley, who has her views on her dating and family life intertwined. In addition to being sent with Bella, the Cullen family is also frequently sent with each other, as none of them are really related. One of her most popular pairs is that of Edward and Rosalie.

Given their very opposing natures, competitiveness and general hostility towards each other and their choices throughout the series, their pairing makes sense in terms of tension and the beloved trope of enemies for lovers, epitomized in breaking points by Sugarbucket. Redditor sck0619 said, “I never thought I’d walk away from the E/B ship, but it’s so well written and explains the supposed hatred for each other. Next-level angst.”

While the Bella/Edward and Bella/Jacob ships were the two most popular during the launch of The Twilight saga, many other fan ships have branched off from the series since then. Many of which defy the strictly heteronormative plot and focus on LGBTQ+ ships, such as Welcome to Wonderland by xPaige Turnerxque explores the potential relationship between Bella and one of the best characters in the series: Alice.

Reddit user Ariel Bowden described it as one of his “favorite Bellice fanfics of all time. It’s a time travel fic, but it’s presented in such a way that even I, a staunch physics advocate, appreciates… one of the most amazingly developed relationships I’ve seen so far.”

New Moon introduced another supernatural love interest to rival Edward: Jacob Black. Although her almost-boyfriend Jacob ends up as Bella’s son-in-law, there are many fanfics that focus on their relationship, such as The Earth Movement by audreyii-fic.

As explained by one Redditor, he “explores the concept of imprinting from the start…Jacob spends most of the story trying to get rid of the imprint in order to love Bella on his own, while Bella comes to terms with the changing dynamic between her and Bella. Jacob. and delves into aspects of Twilight lore that are only lightly touched upon in the novels. A real treat for Team Jacob fans.

Jasper has been a fan favorite Cullen for years. Despite some problematic writing when it comes to his backstory, he’s grown in fans, especially for Jackson Rathborne’s heartbreaking portrayal on screen. Although Jasper has his faults, he is still a charming character and therefore a prospect for Bella in fanfics such as Piece of paper by gotosleeplove.

The description shared on Reddit depicts what could have been between Jasper and Bella if they had taken a different path and made Jasper’s pain even more intolerable by tying Bella with love: “After Edward’s departure, Bella was left heartbroken. and disturbed. But a certain vampire pays her a visit with the need to apologize… A single piece of paper could be the reason the future is very different from what was expected.”

The Quileute Tribe is one of the many historical references and events present in the Twilight. While many fanfics focus on the main alpha of the tribe, Jacob (and sometimes Sam), some delve into what Bella’s life would be like if she spent more time running around with some of the other wolves, such as firebound by Someryn.

Instead of the traditional Bella and Jacob ship, this fic explores the less popular pair of Bella and Jared. A Reddit user was taken aback by how much they liked the fic: “I never thought I would ship Bella with one of the wolves, especially such a smaller character, but wow… that duo is beautifully done in this fic. Publish-Eclipse, where Bella and Edward head to the main field a few minutes earlier; where Jared prints. Slow burning – the best kind.”

Although the last two films in the saga have been the target of criticism, their source material (the final book, Dawn) was approved by fans as a more fitting conclusion to the series. However, there is always room for improvement, even with the smallest changes altering the canon for the better. that’s exactly what Dawn EVOP Chapter 25 by Scooterstale does.

The fic fits perfectly with the original tone and flow of the book, as noted by Redditor carolshunsbuns: “It’s a rewrite of the chapter if Edward had made a different choice. It is very well written and fits perfectly into the feel of the book. I always stop at the final chapter of chapter 25 in BD, read that, then go back to the book.”

While many Twilight fanfics retain the essence of the original plot and characters, some take a much more abstract approach to their tales, such as Emancipation Proclamation by Kharizzmatik, a devastating but beloved fanfic, loved by Twihards. Despite its impressive length and mature themes, the story maintains the foundation of their complicated romance, while inserting them into new settings and relationships.

Reddit user Lixsymone97 stated that they “read this one again about 2 months ago after not opening it for years. It still left me in the same tears and turmoil as when I was 13. Probably the best twilight fanfic I’ve ever read.” The fic ended up being published as a novel, Ever by JM Darhower – a true testament to its popularity and quality.