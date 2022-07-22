10 tech news to start your day (22/07)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (21). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. James Webb Telescope uses only 68GB SSD to save images. The secret lies in the speed at which these images are transmitted to Earth on a daily basis.

2. The Last of Us remake has 6 minutes of leaked gameplay. In addition to the video, some new footage from The Last of Us Part I also leaked ahead of time.

3. Dungeons & Dragons: movie has first images revealed; Look! In the videos it is possible to see more details of the costumes of the characters of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieve ; check out!

4. Skynet? Video shows robot dog shooting with machine gun. The video was published by a Russian soldier, who decided to attach the weapon to a small robot; check out.

5. Tesla sells 75% of its Bitcoin reserves for BRL 5 billion. When he decided to invest $1.5 billion in bitcoins in February 2021, the transaction took the cryptocurrency to its all-time high.

6. Google Wallet arrives in Brazil with bank cards and vaccinations. The Google Wallet app is available for free for Android (on the Play Store) and WearOS; check the news.

7. WhatsApp finally allows you to transfer data from Android to iOS. Feature officially arrives for all users – here’s how to do it!

8. Amazfit Band 7 is announced with a large screen and 28 days of autonomy. New smart bracelet Amazfit Band 7 has a 1.47” AMOLED screen and 232 mAh battery, which lasts up to 28 days.

9. TikTok starts testing simultaneous translation on its videos. Tool generates subtitles in Portuguese and other languages ​​automatically.

10. Can you put aluminum foil inside the Air Fryer? The technique appears in several recipe videos, but is it safe?