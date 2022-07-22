3 movies grooving on Netflix to watch this weekend

There are countless movies in the Netflix catalog, but there are always those that people like and end up being among the most watched of the week. This is the case with these 3 Netflix movies that are grooving this weekend in the catalog. With free time this weekend for a movie? So check out these productions that everyone is watching on Netflix.

Wild Hunt (2019), David Hackl



wild hunt

In Wild Hunt, a former military specialist returns home when his father dies, but as word gets out that he has inherited a large amount of money, his son is kidnapped. She captures one of the kidnappers and uses him to track down her son. But now to rescue the boy from the hands of dangerous kidnappers, she will need to frequent the wild nature of Alaska.

Violent Past (2022), Paul Solet



violent past

With Adrien Brody, “Violent Past” is a suspenseful, dark and violent drama film. A former assassin, haunted by the past, seeks a quiet life of redemption working as a garbage collector in New York, but ends up having to revert to his old ways to protect his young neighbor from a crime boss.

Persuasion (2022), Carrie Cracknell



Persuasion

Persuasion is a romantic comedy with Dakota Johnson and is an adaptation of a homonymous work by Jane Austin. Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) has been persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins. But eight years later, he reappears. Will she now take this second chance to love?

