5 comedies on HBO Max for you to enjoy

“Soul of the Party” (2018)

This typical bullshit will make you laugh. The story revolves around Deanna (Melissa McCarthy), a woman who completely transforms her life after being abandoned by her husband. She decides to go to college in the same class as her daughter and changes her name to Dee Rock. Many parties, football games and even romance await the protagonist. The cast also includes Maya Rudolph, in the role of best friend.

“Frustrated Vacation” (2015)

All Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) wanted was to have fun with his family on a road trip to the same place he went with his parents, Wally World Park. But the journey, as well as the feature itself, continues at a fast pace and many confusions ensue. What happens is also a beautiful chemistry between the cast. It’s worth watching!

“Fifty Shades of Black” (2016)

Following the tone of parodies, such as that of the series “Screaming Out”, this film is a satire of the “50 Shades of Grey” team. Experienced actor Marlon Wayans plays Christian Black, a millionaire man who is interested in Hannah (Kali Wawk) and both star in the most bizarre and surreal situations throughout the production. Definitely one of those good movies to pass the time and not think about anything.

“Queens of the Fan” (2019)

Martha (played by the excellent Diane Keaton) discovers terminal cancer and decides to spend the rest of her days in a community for the elderly. Once there, she meets the funniest and quirkiest ladies she could possibly imagine, and together they create a group of cheerleaders. A touching comedy about old age and its external and internal impositions.

“Game Night” (2018)

A game night between couples turns into a real madness. Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) are determined to win, but Max’s brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) is actually kidnapped and the contestants can no longer distinguish what is part of the game or not. A story of unexpected directions.