5 movies on Netflix that tackle space travel

Are you passionate about the beauties and mysteries of space? If so, this list of movies is for you!

Image reproduced from Wikipedia

Discover now a selection of feature films available in the Netflix catalog that address this topic!

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

1. ACCIDENTAL PASSENGER (Stormway)

In the movie Accidental Passenger, a stranger (Shamier Anderson) on board causes a serious imbalance to the ship’s life support systems on a mission to Mars. With scarce resources, the medical researcher (Anna Kendrick) is the only voice against the clinical logic of the commander (Toni Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Daniel Dae Kim).

Directed by: Joe Penna

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collete, Daniel Dae Kim

Year: 2021

2. THE MIDNIGHT SKY (The Midnight Sky)

Nominated for the 2021 Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the film Midnight Sky takes place after a climatic catastrophe that ended the possibility of life on Earth. One of the few survivors, a man in the terminal stage of cancer, uses his last days of life to help a little girl and prevent astronauts on a space mission from returning to the planet.

Directed by: George Clooney

Cast: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo

Year: 2020

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

3. MARS GENERATION

Released at the Sundance Film Festival, the film Generation Mars is a documentary that talks about the preparation of new astronauts who dream of space exploration.

Directed by: Michael Barnett

Cast: Neil deGrasse Tylson, Bill Nye

Year: 2017

4. NEW SPACE ORDER (Space Sweepers)

The original South Korean production of the platform, the movie New Space Order is set in the year 2092. In a future where Earth has become uninhabitable, the crew of a spaceship make a living selling space debris until they come across a little boy considered a dangerous weapon, worth a great reward.

Directed by: Jo Sung-hee

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri

Year: 2020

5. THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX

Finally, the film follows a space station in orbit that has the mission to end the Earth’s energy crisis through a particle accelerator. When, however, the objective appears to have been achieved, the crew is transported to an alternate reality where there are unexplained dangers.

Directed by: Julius Onah

Cast: Daniel Bruhl, Elizabeth Debicki

Year: 2018

PUBLICITY CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources: Tecnoblog

Rafael Panteri

Electrical Engineering student at Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia. Part of graduation at Shibaura Institute of Technology – Japan.