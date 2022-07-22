6 Best Netflix Shows to Watch (and 3 to Skip) in August 2022

As summer draws to a close, that doesn’t mean there will be a lack of new Netflix shows on our watch lists. August brings, without a doubt, some of the best shows of the year.

Even though everyone is still talking about Weird stuff and theorizing what could happen in the upcoming fifth and final season, it’s time to turn our attention to some different teen drama with names like I never and padlock and key.

Elsewhere on Netflix in August, other new launch shows include a highly anticipated comic book adaptation, a reality series, a documentary series, and what could very well be the next addictive limited series. But are they all worth adding to your watch list?

Best series on Netflix in August 2022

Let’s take a look at some of the best Netflix shows coming out in August 2022 and some shows you could probably save for later, starting below with a must-watch. I never.

I Never Season 3

To see! Co-creator Mindy Kaling’s teen comedy series returns for its penultimate season, and it will be the best yet. Picking up on Devi’s decision at the end of season two, she and Paxton are officially together, but we know how to expect the unexpected from Devi. Don’t waste a single second of I never Season 3 when it premieres August 12 on Netflix.

the sandman

To see! Based on the comic book by Neil Gaiman, the sandman might be one of the most anticipated new Netflix shows of the year. Whether these types of fantasy, sci-fi series are typically the type you like it or not, it’s worth checking out as it’s likely to be a new hit for Netflix. Add the 10-episode first season to your watchlist on August 5th.

I just killed my father

To jump! Each month, Netflix releases one or two new documentary series looking to replicate the success they’ve had with this content in the past. I just killed my father arrives August 9 and is a chilling three-part series that tells the true story of the Templet family. If the docuseries tend to get a little too close for you, skip ahead. I just killed my father. If not, enjoy the latest addition to Netflix’s true-crime catalogue.

Locke & Key season 3

To see! Netflix’s teen fantasy series comes to an end with its third and final season. If you haven’t watched it yet Locke & Key, now is the perfect time to start watching the first two seasons before season three brings the Locke family story to a conclusion. The eight-episode final season will be released on Wednesday, August 10th.

echoes

To see! You know you’ve been waiting for the next best addictive limited series, and Netflix is ​​sure to deliver in August with echoes. Michelle Monaghan stars as twin sisters Leni and Gina, who have secretly switched lives throughout their adult lives and share two husbands, homes and families. But when one of the twins goes missing, their feedback finally ends. echoes premieres all seven episodes on August 19 and also stars Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Karen Robinson and Jonathan Tucker.

selling the OC

To jump! Thanks to the success of the real estate reality show Selling Sunset, Netflix hasn’t launched its own reality TV franchise centered on the dramatic world of luxury real estate. selling the OC is the newest entry in Selling saga and features a new crop of realtors from the Oppenheim Group taking over Orange County, California. Unless you’re into the drama, skip this one on August 24th.

Mo

To see! From co-creators and executive producers Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, Mo centers on Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee who lives in Houston, Texas with his family as he adjusts to his new environment on his way to becoming an American citizen. The heartfelt comedy will contain eight 30-minute episodes and could be the next fan favorite when it premieres on August 24th.

The Cuphead Show! season 2

To jump! There are so many fun animated series coming to Netflix in August, including the second season of The Cuphead Show!, which opens on August 19. Based on the hit video game, the series is back for another season. Check out the new season for fun and laughter, but if you haven’t watched the series yet, it might not be your August priority.

Partner follow-up

To see! Based on the book by Helen Wan, Partner follow-up starring Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, an ambitious young lawyer working her way up as a partner at a powerful New York law firm. Based on the success of Lincoln attorney, another escapist legal drama might be just what Netflix needs, and the new series debuts in August.

Which Netflix series will you watch and skip in August? Share your choices in the comments!