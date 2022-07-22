7 movies for you to watch this last vacation

VACATION AT STAR+: CHECK OUT PRODUCTIONS TO ENJOY IN JULY

There are still a few days of vacation left and because of that, we have selected a list of movies available on Star+ to watch during the month of July. The platform has prepared a special selection of #comfort movies for the public to enjoy leisure days with lots of entertainment

From musicals to temporal loops, streaming has productions for all tastes, and guarantees entertainment during your days off. Check out!

palm springs

Nominated for a Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, “Palm Springs” is a romantic comedy with doses of science fiction, as it tells the story of two people trapped in a time loop. in the plot, Nyles (Andy Samberg) he is a relaxed and carefree man. when he meets Sarah (Cristin Milioti), the reluctant maid of honor at a ceremony in Palm Springs, he finds himself unable to leave her or leave the venue. The two eventually develop a relationship, as they find themselves caught in a loop that has them reliving the same day over and over again.

Pride & Seduction

Set in a gay vacation destination near Long Island, New York, the film is a modern romantic comedy with a diverse, multicultural look at the queer world. The story is inspired by the timeless dilemmas of Jane Austen’s classic book Pride and Prejudice, and revolves around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who decide to embark on a legendary summer adventure with the help of a rosé wine. cheap and its eclectic group of friends.

crush

This romantic comedy follows a young student and aspiring artist, Paige (Rowan Blanchard), who steps out of his comfort zone when he realizes that joining the track team is his last chance to get closer to the girl he’s always been in love with. But in doing so, she will end up sparking feelings for another teammate.

Free Guy

The film tells the story of Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a bank teller who discovers he is a secondary player (NPC) in an ultra-violent video game called “Free City”. So, he decides to become the hero of his own story and is determined to be the guy who saves his world before it’s too late.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

In “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, four teenagers find a video game whose action takes place in a tropical forest. Excited about the game, they choose their avatars for the challenge, but an unexpected event causes them to be transported into the fictional universe, transforming themselves into the characters of the adventure.

Neighbors

Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne) have just moved into a new house, along with their newborn son. Apparently it’s the perfect place to raise a family, but soon the couple realize that looks can be deceiving. Especially when one of the neighbors is Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron)who leads the young people of the neighborhood in the troubles they have created.

Mama Mia

The film takes place in 1999 on the Greek island of Kalokari. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to get married and, not knowing who her father is, sends invitations to Sam Carmichael (Pierce Brosnan), Harry Bright (Colin Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard). They come from different parts of the world, ready to meet the woman of their lives 😀onna (Meryl Streep), Sophie’s mother. When they arrive Donna is surprised, having to make excuses not to reveal who Sophie’s father is.