7 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Persuasion

Pride and Prejudice

The same way that Persuasion, This film is also based on a book by Jane Austen and tells the story of Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knighteley), a young woman full of opinion and strong personality, who lives a love story with the arrogant Mr. Darcy.

Effie Gray – A Repressed Passion

Released in 2014, this film is based on true events and tells the story of a Scottish model who lived through one of the most famous love triangles of the Victorian Era.

The plot shows Euphemia Gray (Dakota Fanning), a woman whose unconsummated marriage leads her to defy the rules of society at the time and live a romance with a young painter.

The Last Love Letter

With a plot full of twists, this film tells its story in two different timelines: one in 1965 and another in the present day.

The plot follows journalist Ellie Haworth, who discovers a series of love letters that were written in 1965. Curious, she decides to investigate the secret romance.

The surprise is that she didn’t expect to find great love either.

ice city

Set in Saint Petersburg, the film tells the story of the thief Matvey Polyakov who ends up conquering the wealthy Alisa Vyazemskaya, daughter of a powerful aristocrat.

The two must fight to overcome social differences and live their great love.

The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie

This film features actress Lily James, from Cinderellain the role of Juliet, a writer who ends up getting involved with the founders of a curious book club created in Guernsey during the Second World War.

Mademoiselle Vengeance

Mademoiselle Vengeance is a French film that shows the passion of a rich widow for a seductive marquis. When things get complicated, she decides to seek revenge and enlists the help of a young woman.

Reason and sensibility

Also adapted from a novel by Jane Austen, this film tells the story of Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, two sisters who go through great financial difficulties after the death of their father.

Faced with this situation, the two end up going through exciting journeys of self-discovery.

