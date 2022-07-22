“A Gosto de Verão” returns to Braga with free cinema for all

From the 2nd to the 7th of August, the seventh art returns to the Teatro da Escola Sá de Miranda, in Braga, with another edition of the film cycle “A Gosto de Verão”. There are twelve movie sessions in six days, with a novelty “Mini”, especially designed for children.

Promoted by the Municipality of Braga, with the programming in charge of the Cineclube Aurélio da Paz dos Reis, the cinema cycle is free of charge, upon presentation of a free ticket that must be collected at the box office of Teatro da Escola Sá de Miranda from 1 hour before each session.

Evening sessions start at 9:00 pm, while the afternoon sessions, always at 4:00 pm, are for family and friends. Also returning are the short sessions. The first “To laugh a lot and tear a little” (August 4th) and then “The Short Films inspired by a fable” (August 7th). But the big news is the “Mini A Gosto de Verão” and the multiple relationships between the child and adult universe.

Ticket reservations can be made via email [email protected].

Program

Tuesday || 2 august

4:00 pm A FRESH FILM AT 101 – “The Kid”, by Charles Chaplin (USA, 1921, Fiction, M6, 53′)

21:00 PORTUGUESE EMIGRATION TO FRANCE – “We came”, by José Vieira (France, 2021, Documentary, M12, 68′)



Wednesday || 3 August

4:00 pm A CLASSIC OF POLICE AND THIEVES – “Aniki Bóbó”, by Manoel de Oliveira (Portugal, 1942, Fiction, M12, 68′)

21:00 THE PLACE OF ADULTS IN CHILDHOOD – “Recreio”, by Laura Wandel (Belgium, 2021, Fiction, M12, 72′)



Thursday || 4 August

4:00 pm A JOURNEY WITH PET MACHINES – “O Menino e o Mundo”, by Alê Abreu (Brazil, 2013, Animation, M6, 80′)

21:00 SHORT SHOTS TO LAUGH A LOT AND CRY A LITTLE – Sleeping Betty and other narratives (M12, 78′)



SESSION PROGRAM

“Il s’est passé quelque chose”, by Anne Larricq (France, 2018, Animation, 8′)

“Overdose”, by Claude Cloutier (Canada, 1994, Animation, 5′)

“Sleeping Betty”, by Claude Cloutier (Canada, 2007, Animation, 9′)

“Meat”, by Camila Kater (Brazil, 2019, Documentary, 12′)

“Fruit of our womb”, by Fábio Silva (Portugal, 2021, Documentary, 20′)

“Your name is”, by Paulo Patrício (Portugal, 2021, Documentary, 24′)

Friday || 5 August

4:00 pm FEAR AND COURAGE DECIDE TO FLY – “Tito and the birds”, by Gabriel Bitar, André Catoto and Gustavo Steinberg (Brazil, 2018, Animation, M6, 73′)

21:00

FIRST KISS STORIES – “Alice Júnior”, by Gil Baroni (Brazil, 2019, Fiction, M12, 87′)

Saturday || 6 August

4:00 pm CONVERSATIONS WITH THE PEOPLE OF HERB – “Microcosmos”, by Claude Nuridsany and Marie Pérennou (France, 1996, Documentary, M6, 75′)

21:00 I’M HERE TO Confess – “Girls”, by Pilar Palomero (Spain, 2021, Fiction, M12, 97′)



Sunday || 7 August

16:00 SHORTS INSPIRED BY A Fable* – Changing your mind (M6, 49′)



SESSION PROGRAM

“The Pig’s Hour”, by Emmanuelle Gorgiard (France, 2020, Animation, 9′)

“A stone in the shoe”, by Éric Montchaud (France, 2020, Animation, 12′)

“In nature”, by Marcel Barelli (Switzerland, 2021, Animation, 6′)

“Fundamentals of Art”, by David Payne (Czech Republic, 2019, Fiction, 6′)

“Kiko and the Animals”, by Yawen Zheng (France/Switzerland, 2020, Animation, 8′)

“Snoozy the Badger – How He Found His Maiden” by David Súkup

(Czech Republic, 2021, Animation, 8′)

* In partnership with Play – Lisbon International Film Festival for Children and Youth