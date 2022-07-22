A24 cut between Vila Real and Régua for filming ″Furious Speed″

Highway 24 (A24) will suffer traffic cuts between this Friday and Saturday, on the section between Nogueira (Vila Real) and Peso da Régua, due to filming of the Hollywood saga “Furious Speed”, informed the GNR.

