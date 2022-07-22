A24 cut between Vila Real and Régua for filming ″Furious Speed″

Highway 24 (A24) will suffer traffic cuts between this Friday and Saturday, on the section between Nogueira (Vila Real) and Peso da Régua, due to filming of the Hollywood saga “Furious Speed”, informed the GNR.

Between this Friday and Saturday, the highway is cut in the north/south direction, between the nodes of Nogueira (Vila Real) and Peso da Régua, for a period of 24 hours, and, in the south/north direction, between the nodes of Peso da Régua and Nogueira during the period between 05:00 and 23:00.

The GNR reported that the alternative routes available are Estrada Nacional 2 (EN 2), between Vila Real/Santa Marta de Penaguião/Peso da Régua (vice-versa), and also Estrada Municipal 313 (EM 313) — Vila Real/Peso da Régua (vice versa).

Since June, the A24, in the districts of Vila Real and Viseu, has been the stage for the filming of some scenes from the Hollywood production “Furious Velocity”.

This is ‘Fast X’, the tenth and final film in the saga starring actors Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others.

With a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the shooting takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal.

Due to the filming on the A24, there have been many onlookers who have traveled close to the locations to try to observe the production, which is also involving several companies in the region.

After the districts of Vila Real and Viseu, the filming in Portugal of the film “Fast X” will also lead to cuts in traffic and pedestrian access in Cacilhas, in Almada.