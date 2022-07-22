Abel Ferreira gives a tough answer about the sale of Gabriel Veron

Credit: Reproduction/TV Palmeiras

Palmeiras beat América-MG 1-0 on Thursday night (21), in a game for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, played at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG) and remained in the lead in the competition.

One matter, however, left Abel Ferreira, coach Alviverde, clearly annoyed: the sale of striker Gabriel Veron to Porto-POR, for around 10 million euros (R$ 55 million). Little in the opinion of fans and some analysts.

During the post-victory press conference, Abel was asked about his speech involving the values ​​of Veron and Neymar: the Portuguese coach had said that the young man revealed at Palmeiras should be sold for a higher value than the Santos player. However, Neymar was almost 50M euros more expensive when he was traded by Peixe with Barcelona.

“What I said (about Gabriel Veron) is said, recorded and filmed. The club knows what my opinion is. This kind of decision is not my responsibility.“, replied Abel Ferreira, showing clear irritation.

Behind the scenes of the negotiation revealed by journalist Danilo Lavieri, at UOL Esporte, the Portuguese coach would not like to lose Gabriel Veron at this moment, much less for the low value he was.

Abel, however, understood the club’s situation at the end of the conversations.

Palmeiras’ next appointment

Verdão closes its participation in the first round of the Brasileirão this Sunday (24), when it receives a visit from Internacional at Allianz Parque.

The match of the 19th round of the competition starts at 16:00 (Brasília time), broadcast by TV Globo.

The alviverde team leads the Brasileirão 2022 with 36 points, four more than Corinthians and Atlético-MG, the two closest rivals in the national competition’s leaderboard.