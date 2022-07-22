Abel responds if he’s going to use Endrick in Palmeiras: “It’s been blown up at the base. If you do the same, you’ll play” | palm trees

The coach was asked about plans for the striker, who he says is rocking the under-17s and under-20s. The Portuguese, however, warned that an opportunity to debut in the professional will depend on the boy.

Endrick signs first contract with Palmeiras: “It’s the team of my heart”

– Endrick has been great in the under-17, under-20 and we’ll see what he will do against Gómez, Luan, Murilo. When we go up, the opponent also goes up. If he arrives here in the main and does what he does in the under-17 and under-20, he will play, as the others play. They have to make a difference. If you have difficulty, we will give you the necessary time, as we do with everyone. It will depend on him,” he said.

Champion of Copa São Paulo and Copa do Brasil under-17 this year with Palmeiras, Endrick is treating a sprain in his right ankle suffered during a game of the under-20 Brasileirão.

According to Abel, the boy should still take a few weeks to be able to train. And when that happens, the club’s idea is for Endrick to continue playing for the under-20s if he is not taken advantage of by Abel so as not to hinder his development.

– He will decide his future, how he will integrate and train. He’s injured and in three or four weeks he’s out. It’s not because you’re from the base that you’re entitled, it’s meritocracy. Players play because they have merit,” he added.

Endrick’s contract with Palmeiras is valid until 2025 and has a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 336 million).

