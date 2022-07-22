Abel talks about the sale of Veron and about using Endrick in Palmeiras: ‘It will depend on him, not on me’

Palmeiras beat América-MG 1-0 and won the first round of the Brasileirão-2022. However, the day’s affairs were on account of Gabriel Veron’s departure to Porto, and Endrick’s 16th birthday. Therefore, Abel Ferreira was asked about both at the post-match press conference at Independência.



> Endrick turns 16: see values ​​of jewelry termination fines

The first issue addressed by the Portuguese coach was the sale of Veron. According to the THROW!, he was reluctant to accept the deal, but he understood the club’s motives, and that’s exactly what he demonstrated in his conversation with journalists. According to the commander of Verdão, he is not the one who makes these decisions.

– My opinion, the club knows, when I’m here, I give my opinion. My opinion I gave to the club. That kind of decision is not my responsibility,” Abel said succinctly.

In the next question, without specifically mentioning the Veron theme, the coach gave a long explanation of what his role is at Alviverde, which is to provide financial and sporting returns to the club. For Abel, Palmeiras should win better management titles, which corroborates his understanding of Veron’s departure to Porto.

– We have given a lot of financial and sporting return to the club, with the sale of players like Viña, Patrick de Paula, now Veron, I don’t know if it’s already confirmed, they haven’t officially communicated to me yet. So that has been our job. If there were titles for better management, titles for the most responsible club, for the club that complies with the rules, surely Palmeiras would also receive these management titles, because our club does things responsibly. I don’t know how it works in other clubs.

Abel Ferreira talks about Endrick and its use in the professional

Since the beginning of the year, when the Palmeiras under-20 won the Copinha, Abel has been answering about the possibility or not of using Endrick in the main team. Now, with the boy turning 16 and with a professional contract signed, the matter is heightened, but the coach Alviverde is quite direct: if he wants to play, he will have to show in training that he can compete with others.

However, he may have a break next month, as Endrick is injured and will have to be out for a while.

– It is he who will decide, in the way that he will integrate, in the way that he will train. First you have to say that he is injured, which happens very often even in the under-20s, and for the next three or four weeks he is out. So, until he recovers, I don’t know what we’ll do, it’s not because he’s from the base that he has the right, it’s on merit, it’s not because he’s from the base, the players play on merit. Vanderlan plays because he has merit-explained the Portuguese coach.

If it depends on Abel Ferreira, Endrick will have to show many things in training, he will have to do what he has been doing in the under-17 and under-20. If he manages to repeat these performances in front of names like Gómez, Luan and Murilo, who are defenders at the professional level, the Palmeirense commander guarantees that the boy will have a place in the squad.

– Endrick is a kid who has been doing well in the under-17 and under-20. Let’s see how he plays with defenders like Gómez, Luan and Murilo, because the opponent, as we level up, also increases. If he gets to the main and plays like he plays in the under-17s, 18s, he will play like the others play. It’s not me who makes the difference, they have to. If he arrives and shows that he can compete for a place like the others, he will play, if he has difficulty, we will give him the necessary time, as we do with everyone else, to adapt. It will depend on him, not me, he concluded.