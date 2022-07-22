Acer Aspire Vero, the company’s sustainable notebook, will have national production in Brazil

During a press conference held in São Paulo this week, Acer revealed that it has new plans to increase and focus more on sustainability actions here in Brazil. With this, the new phase marks the national production of products that have this sustainable footprint, as is the case of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51)

The notebook with sustainable design will begin to be manufactured in Brazilian lands from September this year, thus starting this new phase of the company. Check more details:

Eco-friendly design is reusable and easy to repair

The Acer Aspire Vero was launched as one of the products developed with a focus on sustainability within the Earthion platform. Therefore, its design and packaging were designed precisely with innovative solutions in this aspect.

It has been available here since its launch, which took place last year, but in an imported version. Germano Couy, general manager of Acer in Latin America spoke a little about this idea and the beginning of national manufacturing.

“It is an immense satisfaction to bring the production of the Aspire Vero to Brazil. Local manufacturing brings a new moment for the brand in the national territory, with greater reinforcement of actions and sustainable positioning of the company. We hope, through this initiative, to encourage technological achievements for a better world”.

This whole idea of ​​sustainable design brings the eco-friendly concept, that is, ecological. In this way, the device becomes reusable and recyclable, in addition to offering an easier repair. It has space for adding extra parts if the consumer wants to improve and update the settings, which also helps it last even longer.

The recycled products used in its manufacture are sustainable components, such as recycled plastic that is present in 50% of the construction of the keyboard cover and in 30% of the construction of the top and bottom covers of notebooks, in addition to the frame.

The visual also draws attention, including on the keyboard the letters RE are mirrored, which is an allusion to the idea of ​​Reuse, Reduce and Recycle. Another interesting point is that the notebook has no painting on the chassis, which helps to reduce the use of volatile organic compounds.

The packaging is 100% recyclable, and it can even be mounted on a stand to improve typing and even help prevent overheating when using on hotter surfaces. The Acer Aspire Vero also already has 4 options of battery performance modes, thus helping to make it last longer.

Acer Aspire Vero Technical Specifications

Notebook specifications will remain the same as imported models. That is, it comes with 11th generation Intel Core i5 processors and Intel Iris XE graphics cards. Regarding memory, it initially comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

It comes with Windows 11 installed from the factory and its screen is LED, with 15.6 inches and Full HD resolution. The Acer Aspire Vero supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 connections, Bluetooth 5.1 and HDMI, USB-A and USB-C ports.

The battery is 48 Wh and has autonomy for up to 7 hours of use.

PROCESSOR : Intel Core i5 1155G7 (11th Gen) – 8 MB cache, 4 cores and 8 threads – from 2.5 GHz to 4.5 GHz

: Intel Core i5 1155G7 (11th Gen) – 8 MB cache, 4 cores and 8 threads – from 2.5 GHz to 4.5 GHz VIDEO CARD : Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80 EUs) / integrated type GPU (shared memory)

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80 EUs) / integrated type GPU (shared memory) OPERATIONAL SYSTEM : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home RAM MEMORY : 8GB DDR4 2666MHz – Expandable to 20GB / soldered RAM: 4GB Slot 1: 4GB Slot 2: None

: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz – Expandable to 20GB / soldered RAM: 4GB Slot 1: 4GB Slot 2: None SATA INPUT : Does not have SATA slot for 2.5″ inch HD/SSD installation.

: Does not have SATA slot for 2.5″ inch HD/SSD installation. INPUT M.2 : 512GB SSD Storage NVMe Gen3 x4 / Supported Protocols:NVMe Gen3 x2NVMe Gen3 x4

: 512GB SSD Storage NVMe Gen3 x4 / Supported Protocols:NVMe Gen3 x2NVMe Gen3 x4 SCREEN / PANEL : 15.6″ inch LED – IPS type anti-glare panel. Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 px) – 60 Hz. Brightness 250 nits and Contrast 800:1

: 15.6″ inch LED – IPS type anti-glare panel. Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 px) – 60 Hz. Brightness 250 nits and Contrast 800:1 KEYBOARD : Chiclet (membrane) – ABNT2 layout with dedicated number. Backlit in White

: Chiclet (membrane) – ABNT2 layout with dedicated number. Backlit in White CAMERA / AUDIO : Webcam resolution 720p (1280 x 720) / 2 speakers

: Webcam resolution 720p (1280 x 720) / 2 speakers DOORS (I/O) : 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1, 1x USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x audio combo (phone/mic), 1x RJ-45 network, 1x biometric reader, 1x security lock. Does not have a CD/DVD drive

: 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1, 1x USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x audio combo (phone/mic), 1x RJ-45 network, 1x biometric reader, 1x security lock. Does not have a CD/DVD drive NETWORK WITH CABLE (LAN) : Standard Gigabit 10/100/1000

: Standard Gigabit 10/100/1000 WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY : Wireless network Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) / Bluetooth version 5.1

: Wireless network Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) / Bluetooth version 5.1 ENERGY : 3 cell battery(s) – 48 Wh / 65 Watt charger

: 3 cell battery(s) – 48 Wh / 65 Watt charger DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT: Thickness: 1.9 cm / Width: 36.3 cm / Depth: 23.8 cm / Weight: 1.90 kg

When will the national models be available for sale?

The manufacture of national models is scheduled for September, which is when they should start being sold here. For now, for those who are already interested, the Acer Aspire Vero can be purchased in Brazil in its imported model, with manufacture outside the company’s website by clicking here.

It has a suggested price of R$ 4,999 and it is not yet known if the models manufactured here will have any decrease in this value.