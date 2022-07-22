After just one match, PSG star gets annoyed with Galtier’s tactical scheme

european football

Coach made his debut under the team’s command

Leandro Vieira

Per Leandro Vieira

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images AsiaPacParis Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale – Preseason Friendly
Leandro Vieira

Yesterday, Galtier debuted under PSG. In a friendly in Japan, the Parisians beat Kashima Antlers 2-1, with goals from Lionel Messi and Kalimuendo. Yamamura cashed it for the homeowners.

The coach even confirmed that the team will use the 3-4-1-2 scheme for the course of the season. In other words, three defenders. Yesterday, Ramos, Marquinhos and Kimpembe made the defense trio.

However, according to AS, this scheme would not be pleasing Sergio Ramos. That’s because, the defender, who no longer has the physical vigor and explosion of the times of Real Madrid, would be feeling ‘unprotected’ in this scheme.

Sergio Ramos signing

Sergio Ramos joined PSG last season after failing to renew his contract with Real Madrid. However, his first year in Paris was anything but positive, with the defender having suffered from a number of physical problems.

Sergio Ramos was able to play in just 13 matches with the PSG shirt, 12 of which were valid for Ligue 1.

