Afternoon session ends the week with the animation “Rio 2”, featured this Friday (22)

The penultimate week of July finally came to an end, and after presenting films of the most varied genres in its exhibition schedule, the Afternoon session ends its weekly calendar with the display of “river 2“, animation that promises to bring together the entire audience of viewers of the frame around a story full of adventure, music, life it is clear: Brazilianness.

Released in 2014, the film follows the lives of most beloved macaws in the cinema as they venture into a new territory in the country: the Amazon rainforest. will get Blu and Jade resist the novelties and dangers of a life in the wild? If you are interested in getting to know the film a little better, check out the following topics:

Discover the plot of “Rio 2”:

the plot of “river 2” resumes the events of the first film by showing the macaws Blu and Jade living their lives and building a new family in the Rio de Janeiro, city ​​where so many emotions have lived. Adapted to this reality, both are surprised when their owners, Tulio and Linda, discover that there are several other birds of their kind living in a refuge in the interior of the Amazon.

Despite Blu to be apprehensive at the idea of ​​visiting the forest, Jade convinces him to know their natural habitat. It is in this context that they leave, together with their children, for the North region of Brazil. There, they meet the family of Jade and live a time of peace until Nigel, former enemy of the duo of protagonists, resumes his plans to get revenge on both.

Film Technical Data:

Original title: river 2

Main cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Andy Garcia

Voice actors: Gustavo Pereira, Adriana Torres, Guilherme Briggs, Mauro Ramos

Direction: Carlos Saldanha

Nationality: american

Genre: Adventure

Watch the trailer for “Rio 2”:

Also check:

The Beast of the Sea: 5 great reasons to watch this beautiful animation on Netflix

Have you watched the first movie in the animated franchise? “River”? Intends to watch the movie “river 2” at Afternoon session this friday? Share your opinions with us on social networks, and to stay on top of your favorite animations and all the movies that are featured on the channel grid, stay connected here and on the official pages of About Sagas!