Alan Kardec brings bad memories to Corinthians

Alan Kardec’s debut for the Atlético-MG cheered the crowd. The striker came on in the second half and scored Galo’s goal in a 1-1 draw against cuiabáat Arena Pantanal, by Brazilian championship. In the next round, the team faces the Corinthiansa team that doesn’t keep good memories of the player.

On November 28, 2007, for the 37th round of the Brasileirão that year, Timão was defeated by Vasco, in Pacaembu, by 1 to 0, with a header by the then young striker Alan Kardec. The result contributed to the relegation of the São Paulo team, which failed to defeat the Guild in the decisive round.

On the other hand, the striker will meet Corinthians in a completely different situation. Timão arrives at the popular confrontation, after beating Coritiba by 3 to 1. In the duel, Yuri Alberto debuted and should reinforce the team, which reached 32 points and occupies the second place.

The Rooster, in turn, comes to the confrontation under pressure. After the tie with Cuiabá, fans stirred the social networks asking for the departure of coach Turco Mohamed, which ended up being implemented this Friday morning by the club. In this way, Lucas Gonçalves will command the team next Sunday, at 6 pm (Brasilia time), at Mineirão.

O #Rooster informs that Antonio Mohamed is no longer the Club’s coach. El Turco and his assistants were fired this morning by President Sérgio Coelho and football director Rodrigo Caetano. The permanent assistant coach Lucas Gonçalves will command the team this Sunday. — Atletico (@Atletico) July 22, 2022

Atlético-MG has the same 32 goals as Corinthians, but is in third for having one less victory. In this way, the duel between the teams will be decisive in the fight for the first positions of the competition.

