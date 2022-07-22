Alison dos Santos also wants to shine in the 200m and 400m | athletes

The gold medal at the world championship seems to be just the beginning of a victorious trajectory not only in the history of Brazilian athletics, but also at a global level for Alison dos Santos. The Brazilian spoke about his dream of competing – and being among the best – also in the 200 and 400 meters.

– We were doing the math these days, 2026 is the perfect time to run the 400 and 200 meters. I really want to get to the Worlds to compete in the shallows, but it has to be at the right time, that makes sense for us to compete in both at the Worlds – said Alison in an interview with Canal Olímpico do Brasil.

1 of 1 Alison dos Santos Oregon Athletics World Cup — Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Alison dos Santos Oregon Athletics World Cup — Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

– If I come, it won’t be for both of you, I’m not crazy. I’m not in that shape (body, physical shape) to compete with both yet. One day, I promise, we will compete at the Worlds in the 400 meters and we will fight for a medal.. Never let me down until today, it won’t be now – completed the newest world champion.

+ Alison dos Santos coach details the title step by step

Alison’s speech comes just after winning gold in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Oregon, United States. In the race, he set the championship record and the best time of the year by completing in a time of 46.29, leaving Karsten Warholm, Olympic champion, and Rai Benjamin, silver in Tokyo, behind.

Piu, as he is also known, had already said in the post-victory interview that the focus was now also to reach the best mark in the history of the 400m hurdles.

“The question is not even if it is possible, it is when we will arrive”, said Piu.

– We are aware that this brand is possible. At any moment, [correr na casa dos] 46s was far for us. As 45s once was, today it is no longer. You can dream,” he added.

World Champion Alison dos Santos celebrates: “In 30, 40 years… they will talk about athletics and they will remember me”

The 22-year-old Brazilian has a lot of future ahead of him, but he also addressed wanting to enter the history of the sport.

– We always talked about making history. We want to be a legend. Want to leave our name. That 30, 40, 50 years from now, when they talk about athletics, the 400m hurdles, they will remember who Alison dos Santos was and what we did on the track,” she concluded.

+ Opinion: Alison dos Santos consolidates as an idol after gold at the Worlds

+ “Liverpool Old Man”, narrator father and more: what went viral at the Athletics World Cup

Even with the world title, Alison will continue to compete in the international season for the next few months in order to maintain her unbeaten record for the year. On August 6, he runs the Silesia, Poland stage of the Diamond League.

Check below some achievements of Alison dos Santos in her career and with the gold at the 2022 World Cup