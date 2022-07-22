Amazfit Band 7 launched with support for 120 sports and battery life for up to almost a month

This Thursday (21st), the amafita subsidiary brand of Xiaomi, made the Band 7 smart bracelet official. The model comes with the proposal to offer a more affordable alternative than other products from the manufacturer, but with several interesting features. We start with the screen, which is a 1.47-inch AMOLED. The Amazfit Band 7 display has a resolution of 198×368 pixels and 282 ppi. The finish is tempered glass and it still has fingerprint protection.





According to amazfit, Band 7 is able to monitor more than 120 sports and even manages to report detailed data, such as oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic effects. THE bracelet records the heart rate without interruption and displays information about blood oxygen levels. Sleep quality, stress levels and menstrual cycle control are also monitored.





As for the battery, the Amazfit Band 7 delivers 232 mAh and the manufacturer promises up to 18 days of typical use. For those who use it more intensively, the time can drop to an average of 12 days, but up to 28 days for those who use only the basic functions. The total recharge time is about two hours and the weight is 28 grams. In addition, Amazfit’s new smart bracelet comes with 50 different watchfaces and is water resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters (5 ATM).

















price and availability





THE Amazfit Band 7 arrives for the global market with the suggested price of US$ 50, something around R$ 273 in the direct conversion and without taxes. The product has the following color options: black, beige, orange, pink, blue and green. There is still no forecast for the launch of the product in Brazil, but it shouldn’t take long to get here. And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments below!

