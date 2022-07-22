Amazon Prime Video gets a new look like Netflix

Amazon Prime Video versions for streaming devices, smart TVs and Android are being updated with a new visual interface, as well as a new tab dedicated to the Sports theme. The update is rolling out to users around the world this week and will soon be available on browsers and iOS devices as well.

The redesign will feature a carousel highlighting original Amazon productions and another that features the ten most popular titles in the region. The home screen displays a navigation menu that lets you rent titles or subscribe to services like Paramount+ — the changes are similar to updates to the Fire TV UI.

New design of the Amazon Prime Video interface.Source: Amazon/Reproduction

The new interface offers four main categories: All, Movies, TV Shows and Sports. In the Sports tab, users can find live sports, documentaries, recent matches and replays. When performing a search, the streaming service will suggest titles as the user types in the search field.

Updating the Amazon Prime Video UI left the look more similar to the look of Netflix. The new interface should reach all users around the world by September.

redesigned interface

4K category, genre and title search filters will also be available in all versions — until then, only the mobile and browser versions offered filter options. The Live TV tab has also been updated, but the option is only available to some consumers of the service.

The new look is more similar to the Netflix interface.Source: Amazon/Reproduction

“We are redesigning the Prime Video experience to highlight our broad selection of content and make it easier for customers to find the content they love,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the new look was updated to suit users who watch content on large screens, as most consumers of the service use this version.