Amber Heard appeals Johnny Depp libel trial verdict – Showbiz

American actress Amber Heard has decided to appeal the jury’s verdict in the multi-million dollar defamation case she lost to ex-husband Johnny Depp, the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Heard’s lawyers filed their appeal Thursday in the US East Coast Court of Appeals for the state of Virginia.

“We believe the court made mistakes that prevented a fair and consistent First Amendment verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement, referring to the constitutional amendment protecting free speech.

“Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” he added.

“While we realize that today’s filing will ‘light the fires’ for Twitter, there are steps we need to take to ensure fairness and equity,” the statement read.

In June, a Virginia jury ruled that Depp should be awarded more than $10 million in damages after determining that a 2018 column by Heard for The Washington Post was defamatory against the actor.

Heard, who also sued Depp for defamation, got her ex-husband ordered to pay two million.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed Heard’s lawsuit asking for a new trial, requested on the grounds that one of the seven jurors was not the man summoned to the task, but his son, in a case of mistaken identity.