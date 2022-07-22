Amrica-MG X Palmeiras – Superesportes

50
2 time
End of the game! Palmeiras beats America, wins the second in a row and remains the isolated leader of the Brazilian.
49
2 time
AMAZING! Flying ball in the Palmeiras area, Cceres takes it on the left and crosses from below. Juninho closes in the small area, alone, and sends left.
49
2 time
Yellowed pebble on the bench.
48
2 time
Lpez pulls Felipe Azevedo by the shirt and receives a yellow card.
48
2 time
Cavichioli leaves the area to fight with ope wins the ball from Breno Lopes.
47
2 time
LOST! Quickly leaving Palmeiras through the middle, Scarpa arrives in the area and rolls to the right. Z Rafael finishes first with the left-hander and isolates.
46
2 time
AMAZING! Breno Lopes crosses from the left wing to the second post, Mayke puts his head in and Lpez deflects a letter. The ball goes straight to the post.
45
2 time
In the last eight games for America, only one victory. The phase is not good.
44
2 time
Let’s go to 49.
43
2 time
Vanderlan falls with cramps in his right leg.
42
2 time
Danilo leaves the game for Gabriel Menino to enter.
41
2 time
Juninho calls a short board at the entrance of the area in the middle, Marcos Rocha closes the spaces well and cuts.
40
2 time
Juninho receives in the left half with space, tries to stretch ahead with Felipe Azevedo, but Marcos Rocha intercepts.
39
2 time
EEE BALL! Patric receives a short pass on the side on the right, but lets it slip under his foot.
38
2 time
Gmez intercepts a pass inside the area on the right and organizes Palmeiras in defense.
37
2 time
Gustavinho enters, Matheusinho leaves.
36
2 time
BORED! Lpez makes a good play inside the box from the right and rolls with sugar to Scarpa in the middle of the box. The right foot gets in the way of the left and America’s defense breathes a sigh of relief.
35
2 time
Next round: Atltico-GO x America and Palmeiras x Internacional.
34
2 time
Lpez brings the ball dominated by the middle, cuts the defender left-handed at the entrance of the area and shoots low. Cavichioli falls to defend.
33
2 time
Come Mayke go Dudu.
32
2 time
At Palmeiras, Wesley leaves, Breno Lopes enters.
31
2 time
GET OUT! Z Rafael takes the ball after a hit in front of the area, takes it to the right and kicks the net from outside.
30
2 time
Carlos Alberto replaces Henrique Almeida.
29
2 time
Scorer of the goal, Scarpa did not renew his contract with Palmeiras and should play in England in January.
28
2 time
Patric tries an individual move in the tip of the area on the right, but Luan disarms.
27
2 time
IN THE VALLEY! Gustavo Scarpa feints three inside the area and kicks left-handed over the defense. The flag is offside.
26
2 time
Felipe Azevedo comes out Pedrinho.
25
2 time
In America, Everaldo leaves, Ramrez enters.
24
2 time
Vanderlan tries to cross from the left wing and stamps Everaldo.
23
2 time
Lpez receives from Dudu inside the area on the right, tries to brake at the bottom and Iago Maidana cuts.
22
2 time
Palmeiras supporters turn up the sound in the visitors’ sector.
21
2 time
Gustavo Scarpa’s fourth goal in the Brazilian.
20
2 time
GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!! Gustavo Scarpa receives reverse play on the right of the attack, takes it with his left-hander into the area and kicks hard, with a curve. The ball hits Cavichioli’s right post and goes in. Goal!
20
2 time
GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!!
19
2 time
In the next round, América visits Atltico-GO, Jo Palmeiras receives Inter.
18
2 time
Scarpa tries to pass the ball with Dudu on the right wing, but exaggerates his strength. Goal shooting.
17
2 time
WEEEVERTON! Undecided on the defense of Palmeiras in the high ball, Henrique Almeida beats Danilo and headed close. Good defense by the visiting goalkeeper.
16
2 time
Scarpa hits the free-kick badly with his left-hander and the home defense pushes away. Wesley dominates the left in front of the area and kicks on top of Juninho.
15
2 time
Patric arrives late in the cart over to Vanderlan and gets yellow. He misses the left half.
14
2 time
Palmeiras increases the offensive rhythm in the last minutes
13
2 time
UUHH! Dudu receives inside the box on the right, tries a short low pass, she catches the defense and Lpez deflects left-handed with a little angle. The ball passes between Cavichioli’s legs, but Maidana relieves.
12
2 time
Lpez debut, Merentiel leaves.
11
2 time
Gustavo Scarpa in the vacancy of Raphael Veiga.
10
2 time
Cacares also receives yellow.
10
2 time
Yellow for Matheusinho for pulling Gmez.
9
2 time
Palmeiras turns the ball sideways near midfield.
8
2 time
Abel prepares changes.
7
2 time
Conti receives a cross from afar on the second post, tries the header but throws it wide. The referee is fouled by the home defender.
6
2 time
Z Rafael hits a frontal free kick with a right op and Cavichioli holds it firmly in the center of the goal.
5
2 time
Wesley wins in the dispute with Iago Maidana in the central half and is fouled. card.
4
2 time
Closed: Cuiab 1×1 Atltico-MG.
3
2 time
Dudu invades the area from the right, cuts the first one and kicks from below. On top of Conti.
two
2 time
Merentiel receives from Wesley on the counterattack through the middle, tries to cut Patric at the entrance of the area and loses.
1
2 time
Palmeiras the same.
1
2 time
Danilo Avelar stays in the dressing room, enters Cceres.
0
2 time
Roll the ball in the final stage!
47
1 time
End of first half!
46
1 time
Veiga receives a good pass from Vanderlan inside the area on the left, but it goes too far and the defense eases up.
45
1 time
Vanderlan crosses from the bottom left wing and Conti takes one more.
44
1 time
Wesley speeds off to the left, crosses at a low diagonal and Conti cuts into the small area.
43
1 time
Danilo experiences a strong kick from outside the area and sends away.
42
1 time
Patric cuts Wesley on the right wing, crosses close and Gmez takes it out.
41
1 time
Game of few offensive inspirations on both sides.
40
1 time
Danilo pulls the opponent by the shirt and receives a yellow card.
39
1 time
Dudu pedals in front of Avelar on the right wing, but the side manages the tackle.
38
1 time
Everaldo finishes crookedly from outside the area and sends it wide.
37
1 time
Dudu accelerates from the right end into the area, forgets the ball and misses a good chance.
36
1 time
Patric calls a table with Everaldo on the right wing and falls asking for Wesley’s foul. Nothing, just goal kicks.
35
1 time
America works the ball in the attacking field in search of spaces.
34
1 time
FAR AWAY! Dudu catches the leftover ball in front of the area, hits with his right foot and sends it over.
33
1 time
Dudu makes a good move on the right wing, crosses low, Merentiel does not arrive and Cavichioli defends.
32
1 time
Pedrinho tries it with his right foot in front of the area and sends it over.
32
1 time
Danilo Avelar intercepts the pass to Dudu well from the right of the visiting attack.
31
1 time
Juninho receives a cross from the left in the middle of the area, header from afar and Weverton fits in.
31
1 time
America plays the ball in midfield.
30
1 time
Everaldo crosses weakly from the bottom of the right and Gmez cuts.
29
1 time
Danilo launches to the left wing towards Merentiel, but Conti arrives first to take it out.
28
1 time
Patric crosses from the right wing and hits Z Rafael.
27
1 time
WHAT A BOMB! Danilo Avelar advances with the ball dominated by the left midfielder, hits hard left-handed and almost opens the scoring.
26
1 time
UUHH! Raphael Veiga receives with space in the central half, hits hard with a left-hander and scares Cavichioli.
25
1 time
America closes with a line of five on defense.
24
1 time
IN THE VALLEY! Wesley scores on the rebound, but the flag gets offside on Dudu’s deflection in the small area.
23
1 time
DO NOT ENTER! Dudu receives from Z Rafael in the tip of the area on the right, pedals in front of Danilo Avelar and shoots low. Conti deflects lightly and Cavichioli saves with his foot.
22
1 time
In progress: Cuiab 0x0 Atltico-MG.
21
1 time
Danilo Avelar heads down the left of the defense in an attempt to throw for Veiga.
20
1 time
AMAZING!!! Marcos Rocha receives on the right of the area, crosses low in front of the goal and no one in green puts it in.
19
1 time
Marcos Rocha out of midfield and leaves clean with Cavichioli.
18
1 time
Dudu disarms Pedrinho from the right of the Palmeiras defense and is fouled in the sequence.
17
1 time
Wesley receives from Vanderlan inside the area on the left, tries to cross from the back and stamps the defense.
16
1 time
Wesley yellowed for complaint.
16
1 time
Patric receives from Everaldo on the right of the area, crosses low and Vanderlan cuts.
15
1 time
Dudu tries the pass from the right half to the inside, but Merentiel doesn’t dominate.
14
1 time
Iago Maidana tries a masquerade kick from afar and Luan counters.
13
1 time
Veiga receives from Dudu on the right wing, tries a left-handed cross and stamps der.
12
1 time
With the ball, the defender advances to the middle line and becomes a pass option.
11
1 time
DANGER! Everaldo takes a corner from the left, Conti just scrapes his head and the ball comes out the other side.
10
1 time
Henrique Almeida tries to invade the area from the left, Gmez from the boat and sends him out.
9
1 time
Weverton out launch for Merentiel in attack, but the ball stays with Matheus Cavichioli.
8
1 time
With only 12 goals conceded, Palmeiras has the best defense in the championship.
7
1 time
Pedrinho tries to turn between two markers on the left side and loses to Danilo.
6
1 time
der takes a free-kick from midfield to attack, but leaves for free with Weverton.
5
1 time
With Wesley on the left, Dudu comes to the right.
4
1 time
Palmeiras plays sideways in defence.
3
1 time
Coelho’s number 7 leaves on a stretcher, but must return.
two
1 time
Matheusinho falls feeling after shock with Merentiel.
1
1 time
LOOK AT AMERICA! Pedrinho makes a great move on the left, leaves two behind and rolls inside the area. Matheusinho kicks hard, she deflects on defense and leaves.
1
1 time
All of America in white. Palm trees all in green.
0
1 time
Roll the ball at Independence!
0
1 time
National anthem.
0
1 time
Teams on the lawn!
0
1 time
Interval: Cuiab 0x0 Atltico-MG.
0
1 time
Palmeiras climbed by Abel: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gmez and Vanderlan; Danilo, Z Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Wesley and Merentiel.
0
1 time
America defined by Mancini: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, der, Conti and Danilo Avelar; Juninho, Matheusinho, Pedrinho and Everaldo; Henrique Almeida.
0
1 time
NEWS! Abel Ferreira has, for the first time, newly signed forwards Merentiel and Lpez.
0
1 time
STRONG BASE! Endrick, the jewel of the Palmeiras base, turns 16 today and signs his first professional contract, lasting three years. The fine of 60 million euros.
0
1 time
Verdo hasn’t lost in two rounds, a draw and a win; beat Cuiab 1-0 last Monday.
0
1 time
Coelho has not won two games in this Brazilian; comes from a defeat, at home, by 3×0 to RB Bragantino.
0
1 time
TABLE! America enters the field in Z4, the 17th place with 18 points. Palmeiras is the leader of the competition with 33.
0
1 time
Belo Horizonte with 22C right now.
0
1 time
Goodnight! From 8 pm, the ball rolls at Independência to Amrica-MG and Palmeiras, for the 18th round of the Brazilian.