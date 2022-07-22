Ana de Armas says ‘there is no need for a female Bond’ in 007

Daniel Craig recently announced that he will step down from the role of James Bond and his replacement has yet to be defined. However, the actress Ana de Armaswho played Paloma in “007: No Time to Die” (2021), said the role of the famous spy should remain male.

The Cuban actress said, in an interview with The Sun, that the film should give more importance to female roles, instead of putting a woman in the leading role. She reported that “There is no need for a female Bond. There should be no need to steal someone else’s character”.

She even said that putting female characters at the center of the plot would take away the spy’s fantasy. “What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond is still a man, to be brought to life in a different way,” he said. A-N-A.

Craig’s Farewell

James Bond will no longer be lived by Daniel Craig, and the last film of the plot, “007: No Time to Die” marks the actor’s farewell to the eternal character. Many speculations have appeared about the replacement of Danielbut the opinion that the character should remain a man is not just of Ana de Armasaccording to Rolling Stone.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, the producer of the franchise, Barbara Broccolisaid that “Bond is a man” and that “he’s a male character. He was written as a man and I think he’s probably going to stay as a man. And that’s okay. We don’t need to turn male characters into women.”

“We’re just going to create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

The Adventures in History website is on Helo! Don’t be left out and follow right now to access the main topics of the moment and special reports. Click here to follow.