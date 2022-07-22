Ana de Armas wants a new male Bond, alongside stronger women

since the launch of No Time to Diethe last film of 007 with Daniel Craig (Between Knives and Secrets) on paper, a question hangs over the franchise: who will be the next James Bond? And due to the events of the most recent film, many are approaching the idea of ​​an actress to play the role in the coming years. Anna de Armas (blonde), however, disagrees.







Photo: publicity / Canaltech

In an interview, the actress, who was also in the character’s most recent film, said she didn’t see the need to change the gender of the most famous spy in cinema to female. According to her, there is a fantasy and a myth around the character that could be brought into new films in different ways and alongside stronger characters played by women.

According to Armas, the ideal is for such roles to have more recognition and substance in the plot of new James Bond films, even if he remains a man. She sees this as more interesting than just a gender swap in the main character, which she cites as an unwanted change in a well-known protagonist.

&amp;nbsp;

Armas, of course, did not respond to questions about actors tipped for the new age of agent in theaters, while the position also makes it clear that she herself should not be involved with the role. The speech also echoes what has been said previously by Craig himself and also by Barbara Brocolli, the producer at the head of the saga currently and who also joins the chorus that 007 should remain male, with stronger female characters and present with him.

It is also her idea that it should still take some time for us to know who the new James Bond will be. According to Brocolli, production on the next spy film isn’t expected to begin within the next two years, and at the moment, there’s no one in the pipeline for the role. The line came in June, in response to different rumors that the first casting calls for the upcoming feature were being made.

The complete James Bond saga, with decades of movies, stories and actors, is available in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video. This is even true for No Time to Diethe most recently.

Source: The Sun

