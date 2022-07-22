Angelica records family motorhome trip: ”A great adventure”

Angélica, Luciano Huck and their children have already passed through Colorado and Durango, in the United States.

Angelica decided to record a special moment: the motorhome trip he is taking with his family across the United States. Last Thursday (21), she shared images and talked about the experience of traveling and living in a minibus that is a house.

“We traveled through the Desert, by Motohome. It was a great adventure. Everyone was cramped there, having to do everything”, she said, showing the family eating in the trailer. Then the presenter herself appeared taking a chance on a zip line. They have already toured Colorado and Durango, in the United States.

It didn’t take long for followers to comment on the blonde’s publication. “My dream is to have a motorhome to travel to explore this world so beautiful and full of cultures. Congratulations, I loved it”, said one. “What a delight to travel, enjoy a lot,” said another. “How nice. Enjoy a lot”, wished a third.

VALLEY NIGHT

Married for over 17 years to Luciano Huck, Angélica said she would give her husband a ‘vale night’. When participating in ‘Quem Pode, Pod’, the blonde said that Huck has a crush on the actress Scarlett Johansson and that, if given the opportunity, he would be released to spend a hot night with the American artist.

“Then he comes back and tells me how it was”, he said, surprising the presenters Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. “I think she is so wonderful that I also have a crush on her”, confessed the blonde.