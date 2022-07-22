Announced a mechanized model of assembly of the plane Antonov AN-225; see how it works

Image: Metal Time





While the possible construction of the second Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world’s largest plane, does not come true after the first was destroyed at the start of the war in Ukraine, everyone who admires the iconic Ukrainian freighter jet will have the opportunity to build one with their own hands, and with functional mechanisms.

The mechanical model of the AN-225 aircraft, named “Ukrainian Dream” (Ukrainian Dream, as “Mriya” means “dream” in that language) is an officially licensed product and will be produced under relevant agreement with the state-owned company ANTONOV.

The product consists of 408 parts for the assembly of the mechanized Antonov AN-225. Metal models are not as simple as other materials, so engineers and designers worked creatively and developed many different sketches and prototypes until the definitive model was defined, as seen in the following video:





Image: Metal Time

Image: Metal Time

Image: Metal Time

The aircraft model is 30.2 centimeters long by 30.5 centimeters in wingspan, and the height of the aircraft + mechanized support assembly is 12.4 centimeters.

“This model will provide unforgettable hours of technical creativity, decorate your home and fulfill your dream of building legendary aircraft with your own hands. In addition, you can participate in the historic mission!”, describe the creators of the model, referring to the mission that the project will have to officially support:

– The restoration of the Mriya aircraft;

– Housing for employees of the state-owned company Antonov, whose homes were destroyed; and

– Education and training of new aviation engineers and pilots for Ukraine.

Even the famous commander Dmytro Antonov, chief pilot of Antonov and the AN-225, produced a video promoting the project and thanking Metal Time for the action in support of the plane and Ukraine:





Those who decide to support the project will still receive an official certificate from Metal Time in the name of Dmytro Antonov.

Image: Metal Time

Just as Commander Dmytro and the Antonov company are cooperating on the project, so is the Ukraine postal company. Thus, it will allocate a certain amount of the postage stamps that were produced in honor of the AN-225 to be used in the shipment of the product.

Image: Metal Time

The project’s official campaign is scheduled to start on August 24, but interested parties can already register to be notified about the launch. Registration is available on the Kickstarter website by clicking here (Note: AEROIN does not have any commercial relationship with the project, bringing it to readers just because it understands it as something relevant and of interest to everyone who likes aviation).



