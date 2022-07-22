App removed by Google for stealing and sharing information

A few days ago, Google carried out a scan of several applications on its official store, the Play Store. So stay tuned, if you downloaded any of the apps, it could be that your personal information is in danger.

The reason for the exclusion of the apps was the fact that they are related to password sharing, made by known malware.

What app did Google remove from its store?

The app removed by Google is called PIP Pic. It was a Camera photo editor app, with many features and filters to transform photo arts. In all, more than 500 downloads of the application were made. The app is currently not active for downloading as it has been removed by Google.

But, why did Google remove the PIP Pic?

Google discovered that the app contained an infectious virus in the software. This virus had the function of stealing passwords from Facebook and other applications, as well as personal information.

As the app was already with more than 500 people using it, the only way left for Google was to delete the app from its official store.

How are people who have downloaded the PIP Pic?

Unfortunately, the 500+ accounts that downloaded the app are at vulnerability regarding their sensitive information and data. Although Google has already blocked the app and users’ access, it’s good to check if the app is actually deleted from your cell phone, and keep an eye on your information.

What can and should be done is to change all passwords for social networks, applications and folders.

This discovery was made by Dr. Web, but it’s not the only one that poses danger. There are several malicious applications available for download. Among which were listed:

Wild and Exotic Animals Wallpaper, ZodiHoroscope, PIP Camera 2022 and Magnifier Flashlight.

So far, we know that PIP Pic and ZodiHoroscope have been deleted. But if by any chance you still have access to them, delete them immediately and change your most used app passwords.