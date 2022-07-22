Astronaut records Florianópolis from a different angle: ‘So, what’s your beach?’

The Italian astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, released photos of Brazilian cities seen from space, a very different angle from the usual. Among the published cities, there is a record of Florianópolis. The photograph was taken aboard the ISS (International Space Station).

In the publication, the astronaut wrote “Brazilian coast seen at night. So, what’s your beach? A night tour of the Brazilian coast and some popular cities”. Published records are from Florianópolis, Porto Alegre, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In the photo of Florianópolis it is possible to see the central region of the city, in addition to the bridges, the continental and southern regions of the island, and part of São José, a neighboring municipality.

Samantha Cristoforetti is the commander and one of the astronauts on the ISS. She holds the title of the first woman to make a spacewalk, won this Thursday (21).