At Atlético-MG, Turco disapproves of his performance and admits guilt: “We are not working as a team” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG had another night of bad performance on the field this season. The 1-1 draw with Cuiabá – with goals scored in the second half – highlights the moment that Antônio Mohamed’s team is experiencing in the Brasileirão. Clearly dejected at the post-game press conference, the coach admitted responsibility for the poor performance, but criticized the players’ performance.

For the coach of Galo, the team did not deserve the victory. He criticized the athletes’ level of play, but took responsibility.

“It wasn’t fair. We didn’t have the merits to win the match. We played a very bad game, it’s my responsibility that the team has that level. Very low level of athletes. We’re in a bad moment in that sense too” (Mohamed)

– We scored a goal in the only goal situation we had and we weren’t able to defend that situation. Difficult moment for everyone, we are sad, a very bad performance by the team, I join the crowd because the team did not play as it has to play, we are bad – said the coach.

1 of 3 Turco Mohamed guides Galo against Cuiabá — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Turkish Mohamed guides Galo against Cuiabá — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

The alvinegro coach was asked about Atlético’s starting lineup. Without Hulk and Sasha, the coach chose to put Fábio Gomes as a centre-forward. The choice surprised and was explained in the interview with a revelation of a case of Covid-19 in the cast.

– Sasha has a muscle problem, and Hulk has a muscle wastage. The only striker he had (it was Fábio Gomes). Kardec is coming back from Covid, a few days ago.

The infection of the alvinegro reinforcement had not been reported by Atlético. The coach also admitted that the team is not functioning as a team. Mohamed was asked about the reinforcements, but said that they are not yet in a position to start playing.

“It doesn’t depend on one or two players, it depends on the team and we’re not working as a team. We have to work various aspects of the game.”

– First Pavón and Pedrinho don’t have the rhythm of the game (…). Pavón and Pedrinho haven’t worked with the team yet, with the starting lineup, technically. They only did physical work, on a reduced field, yesterday and today were the first times they worked with the group, first trip, first match and now they will compete to play.

