Athletico-PR thrashes, but Felipão gets a pistol and doesn’t shut up about the team’s performance

O Atletico-PR keep climbing steps. Last Wednesday night, the 20th, the Drilling took the field to face the Atlético-GOat Arena da Baixada, and thrashed the opponent 4-1, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship.

Despite the good performance and great campaign that the team has been playing since the arrival of the coach Felipe, the coach always has something to complain about. And it was no different this time, at a press conference, Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed that his team sinned too much in the match.

“Of course I have to be angry. I train all week, I ask to do something and it’s all backwards (in the match), it doesn’t matter if it’s 3-0. Another game could be 0-0 or 1-0 for the other team, and if we invent some different things we have to do it with awareness that it can go wrong”, warned Felipe.

“We made mistakes that we don’t need to make, this mentality of our team still needs to be worked on so that we can be a regular team in every way”, added the commander of the Atletico-PR.

COMPLIMENTS TO THE Rookie

Despite the “hard” given to the team for the mistakes made, Felipe praised the re-launch of Fernandinho fur Atletico-PR. According to the coach, the veteran midfielder tends to bring to the Drilling another style because of its quality in the distribution of plays.