Atlético-MG agrees with Cuca; coach returns to club after seven months of historic titles | athletic-mg

The most successful coach in Atlético-MG history is back. Cuca agreed to return to Galo on Friday night to succeed Antonio Mohamed, who was fired after the draw against Cuiabá.

There were obstacles (overcome) for Cuca to accept the invitation of the club where he has already won the Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro. The contract with the coach runs until the end of this year’s Brasileirão, and the official announcement by the club will be this Saturday.

Cuca was without a club since the turn of last year. Shortly after being twice national champion in charge of Atlético, in December, he preferred to leave the club, breaking his contract that would run until the end of 2022, citing personal issues.

He returned to Curitiba. He enjoyed his family, ran businesses outside of football, and kicked off the social project “Instituto Treinador Cuca”, which will open in August. Also this Friday, a source told the ge that the inauguration of the project would be the great obstacle for Cuca to accept the return.

He did. Behind the scenes of the coach’s staff, there was a feeling that Atlético needed its legendary character to at least end 2022. Galo fights for leadership of the Brasileirão, and will also have the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras, in 3rd and 10th of August.

It will be Cuca’s third spell at Atlético. Between 2011 and 2013, there were two full seasons. He was Brazilian vice-champion in 2012, in addition to the Libertadores title in 2013, with the conquest of two Minas Gerais championships in the period.

He returned in March 2021, after the departure of Jorge Sampaoli. He ended the glorious year champion of the Copa do Brasil, of the Brazilian Championship (a title that Atlético had not won for practically 50 years), and was a semifinalist of Libertadores, eliminated by Palmeiras, having said goodbye to the tournament undefeated.

In all, Cuca has 224 games for Galo, with 128 wins, 48 ​​draws and 48 defeats.

