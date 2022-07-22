Atlético-MG seeks Cuca, who does not rule out a return and becomes favorite to succeed Turco Mohamed | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is in the market looking for a new coach. Turkish Mohamed is past. And the future indicates that the successor will be an old acquaintance. The board’s favorite is Cuca, champion of Brazil and the Copa do Brasil for the club last year.

Cuca has not worked since he decided to leave Atlético himself. O ge found that there is an obstacle for the coach to accept to return – he will inaugurate the “Instituto Treinador Cuca” in August. However, Atlético has already sought out the coach’s manager, Eduardo Uram. And the immediate return was not ruled out.

The attempt to convince the coach is underway, and people close to Cuca believe that the task is possible.

There is an important point in the matter. Cuca has ambitions to coach the Brazilian team. Tite will not stay in office after the World Cup. Therefore, Galo is considering offering a contract with the coach only until November this year. If the commitment lasts longer, it will be established that it will be released in case of an invitation from the CBF.

1 of 3 Cuca left Atlético after the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil titles — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Cuca left Atlético after the titles of the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Other names were aired. If there is no agreement with Cuca, Renato Gaúcho appears as the next name on the board’s list. He has been without a club since he left Flamengo at the end of 2021.

Among the options, it is possible to rule out one possibility: Fernando Diniz will not leave the command of Fluminense, current fourth place of the Brazilian, right behind Galo himself. There was contact with representatives of the coach – which Atlético denies -, but without the possibility of initiating conversations.

Jorge Sampaoli, unlike Fernando Diniz (they are mutual admirers), is free on the market. He knows the club and a good part of the current squad, which he helped to shape in his passage in 2020, when he was third in the Brazilian. However, one of the barriers would be the fact that the coach only accepts a long contract. In addition to not having left a good impression on the management of the environment in Cidade do Galo.

Odair Hellmann, also without a club, is in Dubai. He is a coach with a great relationship with the director of football Rodrigo Caetano. However, it will hardly be Atlético’s option, so ge found out. Names such as Ricardo Gareca and Marcelo Gallardo are distant in the thoughts of the alvinegra dome.

Even if the arrangement takes place quickly, the new coach will not be registered in time with the IDB for Sunday’s match against Corinthians. The Galo goes from Lucas Gonçalves, interim, to the closing of the first round of the Brazilian 2022.

