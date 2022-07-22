Atletico-MG target, Cuca has an obstacle to return and prepares the inauguration of a social project | athletic-mg

The current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion coach is free on the market. And he is the biggest winner in Atlético-MG’s history. Naturally, Cuca becomes one of the options for Galo to succeed Antonio Mohamed. But the ge found that there is an obstacle to the coach’s return.

Who should take over as coach of Atlético-MG?

Cuca has been without a club since leaving Atlético after the Copa do Brasil on December 15, 2021, in his hometown of Curitiba. He started to take care of his family, his business outside of football and, mainly, at this moment, he focuses on the inauguration of the “Instituto Treinador Cuca”, to have its doors open in August.

The technician’s social project, in partnership with the City of Curitiba, will promote sports, artistic and social activities for up to 600 children in the capital of Paraná. In addition to the financial and knowledge investment, Cuca is the project leader.

1 of 2 Cuca left Atlético after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Cuca left Atlético after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

The seven months of 2022 in which Cuca spent away from the command of a team were also dedicated to the future Institute, close to the inauguration. Atletico already knows this. O ge also found out that there was already a contact between the Rooster and his former coach. The club has not officially commented.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Until Sunday, however, it is practically certain that the coach will be interim Lucas Gonçalves, a permanent assistant to the coaching staff. Renato Gaúcho is another target in the market for Galo to replace Antonio Mohamed, who was fired after the draw with Cuiabá.

Returning to help Atlético would be a factor of high conviction for Cuca, who chose to terminate the contract 12 months before the end for a family option. Recently, even the Galo presented Cuca and his assistants (Cuquinha and Eudes Pedro) with miniature replicas of the trophies of the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil. To return, however, Cuca would have to give up a large personal project in Curitiba.

Renato? Cuca? Sampaoli? Guilherme Frossard explains the backstage of Atlético-MG’s search for

It is worth remembering, however, that when Cuca accepted to be Jorge Sampaoli’s successor, in March 2021, he dealt with a personal dilemma, since his mother, Dona Nilde, had just been admitted to the hospital for Covid-19. The first months of the technician’s work had this family concern, until the mother recovered completely.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!