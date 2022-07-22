Atltico announces resignation of coach ‘El Turco’ Mohamed

Atltico announced the dismissal of coach Antonio “El Turco’ Mohamed this Friday (22). culminated in elimination in the Copa do Brasil and in frustrating results in the Brazilian Championship.
O #Rooster informs that Antonio Mohamed is no longer the club’s coach. El Turco and his assistants were fired this morning by President Srgio Coelho and football director Rodrigo Caetano. Permanent technical assistant Lucas Gonalves will command the team this Sunday.
%u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) July 22, 2022
The charges have been following the work of Turco Mohamed since the 2-1 defeat to America, by the Brazilian, on May 7. They increased after the setback to Tolima (2-1), in Mineiro, for the Copa Libertadores – Galo was already classified for the round of 16, with the leadership of the group assured, however, they lost their historic unbeaten record of 18 matches in the continental tournament. .
The scenario was complicated by the irregular performance and draws with Palmeiras, Santos and Cear, in addition to the rout for Fluminense (5-3), in Maracan, in what is considered by many to be the worst performance of the alvinegro this year.
But the pressure reappeared after the fall in the national knockout tournament for the rubro-negro, in Maracan (a game in which Atltico did not even have a certain finish on the goal) and now, with the 1-1 draw with Cuiab , a result that made the alvinegro lose the chance to regain the vice-leadership of Serie A.
Turco’s journey in the Rooster
He leaves the alvinegra team classified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, phase in which he will face Palmeiras. The first game will be on August 3, in Mineiro, and the return on the 10th, at Allianz Parque.