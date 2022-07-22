Atltico announces resignation of coach ‘El Turco’ Mohamed

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/D. The Press – 6/11/2022 Turkish Mohamed says goodbye to Atltico after just over six months of work Atltico announced the dismissal of coach Antonio “El Turco’ Mohamed this Friday (22). culminated in elimination in the Copa do Brasil and in frustrating results in the Brazilian Championship. O #Rooster informs that Antonio Mohamed is no longer the club’s coach. El Turco and his assistants were fired this morning by President Srgio Coelho and football director Rodrigo Caetano. Permanent technical assistant Lucas Gonalves will command the team this Sunday. %u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) July 22, 2022

The charges have been following the work of Turco Mohamed since the 2-1 defeat to America, by the Brazilian, on May 7. They increased after the setback to Tolima (2-1), in Mineiro, for the Copa Libertadores – Galo was already classified for the round of 16, with the leadership of the group assured, however, they lost their historic unbeaten record of 18 matches in the continental tournament. .

The scenario was complicated by the irregular performance and draws with Palmeiras, Santos and Cear, in addition to the rout for Fluminense (5-3), in Maracan, in what is considered by many to be the worst performance of the alvinegro this year.

Two consecutive victories over arch-rival Flamengo, in Mineiro – 2-0, for the Brazilian, and 2-1, for the first round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil –, gave Turco Mohamed survival in office. But the pressure reappeared after the fall in the national knockout tournament for the rubro-negro, in Maracan (a game in which Atltico did not even have a certain finish on the goal) and now, with the 1-1 draw with Cuiab , a result that made the alvinegro lose the chance to regain the vice-leadership of Serie A.

After the last match, the coach even apologized to the fan and practically threw in the towel: “We didn’t do much to win. It was really bad. It’s my responsibility that the team didn’t do well. We’re in a bad moment. bad of the team. I apologize to the fans because the team did not play as it had to play. We are bad”.

On their way home, the group was welcomed by members of an organized crowd, who went to Confins airport to protest and ask the coach to leave, wearing banners written Fora Turco. The police used pepper spray to disperse the protesters.

Turco’s journey in the Rooster

There were 45 games this season, with 27 wins, 13 draws and five defeats, almost 70% success. The results, however, did not reflect field consistency. He leaves the alvinegra team classified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, phase in which he will face Palmeiras. The first game will be on August 3, in Mineiro, and the return on the 10th, at Allianz Parque.

Atltico returns to the field on Sunday. Galo receives Corinthians, at Gigante da Pampulha, at 6 pm, in a direct confrontation for the first positions of the Brazilian. In this match, the team will be led by the assistant Lucas Gonalves.