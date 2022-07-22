Australia’s sky gains pink glow and generates curiosity in residents

Pharmaceutical company Cann Group explained that the event happened because of forgotten shutters open at a cannabis facility.

Playback/Facebook/@TammySzumowski

Pink glow in Australia’s sky sparked curiosity among locals



A pink glow took over part of the sky over Mildura, in the state of Victoria, in Australia, and surprised residents who were curious to find out the reason behind this phenomenon. The case soon reverberated on social media and the mystery was unraveled this week. As reported by ABC Mildura Hill radio station, pharmaceutical Cann Group explained that it is related to a cannabis facility in the region. According to the company, on the night the record was captured, the blinds were left open, which exposed the type of lighting that is used in its premises. We can confidently say that it was not a solar flare or an interdimensional portal,” the Cann Group wrote on Twitter.

We can neither confirm, nor deny, that the mysterious lights over Mildura were 𝘈𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘫𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴. https://t.co/kb4MlXVrEh — La Trobe University (@latrobe) July 20, 2022

In an interview with The Guardian, the company’s senior manager, Rhys Cohen, said he explained that cannabis plants require different spectrums of light to stimulate growth. “A red spectrum light is often used. Typically, the facility would have blackout curtains that go down at night and then block out that glare,” said Cohen. The CEO of Cann Group added that due to the different wavelength that refrigerated LED lights have, they make them glow pink. He also reported that normally the shutters that close the place usually close after sunset, but that was not what happened that day, which caused the glare to be created.