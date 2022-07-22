Balbuena is regularized at Corinthians and information from the IDB ‘scares’ Fiel: “Why this contract?”

After qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil by beating Santos by the aggregate score of 4 to 1, Corinthians returned to the field for the Brazilian Championship and fluctuated in the last two matches. Against Ceará, away from home, they suffered a defeat by 3 to 1 on Saturday (16), but reversed the situation and applied the same score in the victory against Coritiba on Wednesday (20), at Neo Química Arena.

With the results, Timão remained in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, and the top pack begins to “squeeze”. With 31 points, it is just one point behind the leader, Palmeiras, but the difference is the same for Fluminense, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, immediately behind, and there are two points that separate it from Internacional, in sixth place. In addition to the situation on the field, however, fans also pay attention to the market.

After counting on the arrivals of Yuri Alberto and Fabián Balbuena, the alvinegro fan waits for the “full team” of Timão. The striker debuted against Coritiba and was important, and the Paraguayan defender should be next, after being made official in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID) this Thursday (21). On the other hand, information on the player’s regularization caught the attention of Fiel.

At the IDB, Balbuena has a “definitive contract”, which caused doubts in Corinthians. Timão signed him on loan for a season, but he still belongs to Russia’s Dynamo Moscow. This way was exposed by the fact that the Paraguayan’s link with the Russian club was suspended, due to the war in Eastern Europe. “I didn’t understand this contract,” said a fan on social media; “Definitive? Wow!” commented another.