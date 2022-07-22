Barbie movie makes Margot Robbie’s salary explode, and shocks

Variety magazine’s website shared an article about the salaries of several Hollywood stars, and Margot Robbie is on this list.

It was revealed that Robbie won about US$ 12.5 million (R$ 68.39 million) for its performance in Barbie. This is a significant increase in your salary, for example, for Birds of prey she received US$ 10 million (R$ 54.71 million).

Ryan Gosling will also receive $12.5 million for playing Ken in the Barbie movie.

Compared to other actresses participating in future releases, Millie Bobby Brown earned $10 million for Enola Homes 2Emily Blunt earned US$ 4 million (R$ 21.89 million) for Oppenheimer.

While Jamie Lee Curtis earned US$3.5 million (R$19.15 million) for Holloween Ends and Anya-Taylor Joy earned US$1.8 million (R$9.85 million) for Angry.

Margot Robbie rose to prominence for playing Harley Quinn in DC films, among her acting credits are The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, Me, Tonya and The Last on Earth.

A character worth

According to Variety, in 2019, Margot Robbie explained why Barbie is a character worth bringing to life.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity in the world and a chance to be an inspiration to younger kids.”

In an August 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie joked that taking on Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage… and a lot of nostalgic connections.” And added:

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to play her. People usually hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t.’

In a recent interview with GQ UK, Simu Liu revealed that he decided to audition for the film after an agent at his agency told him it was one of the best scripts he had ever read.

“He literally said that literally. He said, ‘If I could stake my career on any script, it would be the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.’”

About the movie

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, with a screenplay by Noah Baumbach, and produced by Warner Bros., Mattel and LuckyChap Entertainment. The feature film will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Details about the story have not been revealed.

The cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou. Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt and Will Ferrell.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.