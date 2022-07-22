‘Bitcoin King’ Lamborghini sells for BRL 805,000 – GQ

+



Lamborghini part of the heritage of the King of Biticoin (Photo: Disclosure / Federal Police)

THE Lamborghini Gallardo C4 of businessman Claudio José de Oliveira, the ‘Bitcoin King’ sentenced to prison in April for fraud, was sold for R$805,000 to a buyer in Rio de Janeiro, RJ. The Italian sports car, model 2010, was put up for auction this Friday (22) for an initial bid of R$629,000.

The closing was part of an offer of millionaire goods by both José de liveira and his group, the Bitcoin Bank – a first auction took place in 2021. In addition to Lamborghini, a BMW 750I is Honda HR-V Touring, plus a set of luxury bags. Until Thursday, the expectation of the auction house Kronberg, responsible for the event, is that the sale of these vehicles alone will raise more than R$ 1 million. The money will be used to pay creditors.

know more

Lamborghini Gallardo was temporarily held by the Federal Police before going to auction (Photo: Divulgaçã / Federal Police)

According to the auction record, the vehicle is in “regular condition, with good appearance, with some scratches and damage”. The Lamborghini Gallardo C4 is capable of going from 90 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and reaching a top speed of 325 km/h, according to PF information.

The curious painting has a reason: since the seizure carried out by the Operation Daemon(an operation that looked for possible cryptocurrency frauds that started in June last year), the Lamborghini of the ‘King of Bitcoin’ had been used by the Federal Police in Paraná for exhibitions, events and pedagogical actions to repress organized crime and decapitalization of assets from criminal organizations – in March, for example, the model participated in the inauguration of the then new national headquarters of the PF in Brasília.

The arrangement was temporary: the body would keep the sport and later return it to the Judiciary, which would take it to auction.

In addition to the Ferrari, a leather bag by the brand was also purchased. Hermessold to a buyer in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, for R$ 20.5 thousand.

Claudio José de Oliveira was convicted of involvement in a scam based on simulated Bitcoin trading carried out through his brokerages. According to the investigation, 7,000 people were victims of the fraud, valued at 1.5 billion reais.