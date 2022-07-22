Bitcoin Surprises Investors, Price Soars Again

After a series of drops in market value, Bitcoin has returned to record highs in the last week

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

After a period of severe declines, Bitcoin (BTC) showed new highs in the last week and reached the $24,000 mark on July 20th. The market capitalization is above $1 trillion. The weekly variation of the best-known cryptocurrency is over 24%.

Recently, the crypto market went through a crisis with the collapse of Earth (Luna) and external factors in the world economy, which generated a feeling of uncertainty in investors who began to migrate their applications to safer assets. In addition, lending platforms also experienced instability.

Last year, Bitcoin hit its all-time high of $69,000. In recent months, the currency has been trading at around US$ 20,000, a reduction of 68%. The overall market loss this year alone amounts to more than $1 trillion.

New high in Bitcoin price

This rise in BTC is justified by the recovery of broader equity markets amid expectations of interest rate hikes by the US central bank. According to market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich to Infomoney, the weaker dollar is another contributing factor to the cryptocurrency’s rise.

However, according to the analyst, it is necessary to analyze with caution since if this positive movement stops, there will be a large increase in sales. Other analysts in the field also say that this is a brief moment that should last until new disclosures about the global economy.

It is important to point out that positive volatility is common in markets that operate in a downturn. Professionals in the field believe that this negative Bitcoin moment needs more time to actually pass. Furthermore, the risk of a global recession also directly impacts digital assets.

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Market value of the main cryptocurrencies

Given this scenario, check the market value of the main coins in the crypto universe.

Bitcoin (BTC): $23,706.76;

Ethereum (ETH): $1,601.83;

Tether (USDT): $1;

USD Coin: $1;

BNB: US$ 268.61.

Bitcoin History

Bitcoin was created in 2008 and has established itself as the main cryptocurrency. Throughout its recent history, the currency has experienced large fluctuations, as is usual in this type of market.

In 2012, BTC was worth $5.30. In 2017, the cryptocurrency had an appreciation of 1291.44%, reaching the mark of US$ 13,850.40. In November 2021, it reached an all-time high of $69,000.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Image: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com