Botafogo negotiates the hiring of Tiquinho Soares, from Olympiacos, from Greece

O Botafogo negotiates the hiring of Brazilian striker Tiquinho Soares, 31, who defends Olympiacos, from Greece, but the conversations are not so simple. Glorioso does not intend to spend much for the player, while the Greek club wants 1 million euros (R$ 5.5 million, at the current price).

Botafogo tries to reduce the value and the possibility of a loan is not ruled out. The information was first released by Wellington Arruda and confirmed by LANCE!.

As an ally in the negotiation, Botafogo has Tiquinho Soares himself, who liked the project presented by the club and liked the idea of ​​returning to Brazil. However, he bumps into Olympiacos, who promises not to make it easy, given that the striker is the team’s starter.

Glorioso’s idea, initially, would be not to invest transfer values ​​in older players, but the club understands that this is the only way to get the Brazilian out of the Greek team. Alvinegro tries to reduce Olympiacos’ request. There is optimism.

Tiquinho Soares has a contract with Olympiacos until June 2024, a club he has been defending since 2021. In 48 games, the striker scored 14 goals. The player was a starter in the match that marked the beginning of the season, in the 1-1 draw with Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, in the preliminary phase of the Champions League. The goal scored by the team was assisted by Tiquinho Soares.

The striker is not well known in Brazil, but he shone in Portugal for Porto, a club he defended for four seasons. Botafogo sees Tiquinho Soares as the number 9 they are looking for, since the failed negotiation with Zahavi.