Botafogo wants Uruguayan and Chay to say goodbye: know the club’s signings, departures and surveys in the market

O Botafogo promises to be one of the clubs that will shake the ball market the most. Protagonist in the first window, Alvinegro should keep the pace. O THROW! shows the movements of arrivals, polls and departures of the Glorioso in the traditional Vaivém. This article will be updated over time..

who arrives

Fernando Marçal: the left-back was the first signing of Botafogo confirmed for the second window. The defender arrived free of charge with Wolverhampton-ING.

Carlos Eduardo: the midfielder, Al-Hilal’s idol, arrived free of charge at Alvinegro after terminating his contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia.

Luis Henrique: the calf returned to Botafogo, which surpassed Flamengo’s competition in the negotiation. The striker arrives on loan from Olympique de Marseille-FRA.

WHO CAN ARRIVE

Martín Ojeda: Botafogo’s big goal in the window, the club tries to convince Godoy Cruz-ARG to release the striker. Alvinegro already has an agreement with the athletewhich is one of the highlights of Argentine football in 2022. The negotiation would be above 5 million dollars (R$ 27.3 million, at the current price).

Daniel Ruiz: Botafogo also presented the project to the player, who was interested, but the club is far from an agreement with Millonarios-COL for a release.

adryelson: the defender has an agreement forwarded with Glorioso and the official announcement is separated only for bureaucratic reasons.

Brian Rodriguez: is a player that Glorioso watches because they believe it is a market opportunity. The Uruguayan lost space at Los Angeles FC with the arrival of Gareth Bale. Botafogo carried out a survey to understand the situation. The negotiation involves 8 million dollars (R$ 43.7 million).

Matheus Pereira: Botafogo’s “unlikely dream”, the Al-Hilal midfielder likes Botafogo’s project, wants to work again with Luís Castro and accepted to adapt to the reality of Brazilian football, but the Saudi team does not release him for less than R $100 million. The only way for the deal to go out would be with the player forcing a way out..

Melou

Fransergio: Botafogo showed interest in the 31-year-old midfielder just last month, but retreated in the face of Bordeaux-FRA’s high request.

Eran Zahavi: great soap opera of Botafogo in the window, the club came close to an agreement with the striker, but the Israeli preferred to return to his home country and signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

James Rodriguez: another attempt at “impact name”, the Colombian warned that the objective is to continue in Europe.

WHO LEAVES

Felipe Ferreira: the player, who was training with the under-23 team, was released after receiving a proposal and did not even participate in the games of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. Chapecoense will be the destination.

Chay: Botafogo’s highlight in Serie B, shirt 14 is on his way to Bahia. The midfielder will play at Tricolor on loan until the end of Serie B.